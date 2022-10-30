Lakers Urged to Trade Anthony Davis For $194 Million Superstar

Shockingly, the Los Angeles Lakers are the only team in the NBA yet to win a game, despite boasting three surefire future Hall of Fame players, who are all superstars in their own right.

Of course, we’re all aware of the fit issues surrounding the team, and how their lack of shooting and frontcourt depth is damaging their ability to succeed at present. However, former NBA champion, Paul Pierce, believes he has the answer to the Lakers’ problems – trading away Anthony Davis in return for Kevin Durant.

What’s going on with the Brooklyn Nets . I think it’s time to start the AD for KD rumors right now 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) October 30, 2022

While it’s not clear if Pierce was joking in his tweet, his idea of swapping Davis for Durant isn’t the worst one in the world. Right now, the Brooklyn Nets look like their own issues from last season have carried over, similar to the Lakers, so potentially giving both teams a significant shakeup with the addition of a new superstar could be exactly what each franchise needs to reignite their championship push.

Lakers Hint at Injury Issues For Davis

Since winning a championship with the Lakers in 2020, Davis has struggled to remain healthy, participating in just 76 regular season games in the subsequent two seasons. Now, just five games in, Davis could potentially be set for another spell on the sidelines.

Speaking to the media on October 29, LeBron James noted how Davis (who missed the Lakers’ last game due to injury) has to make decisions based on what’s best for his body, which could be a hint at a longer-term spell on the sidelines.

Play

LeBron James speaks after Lakers fall to 0-5: Have to try to get better | NBA on ESPN LeBron James answers questions from reporters after the Los Angeles' 111-102 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, marking the Lakers' fifth-straight loss to start the season.

“He has to do what’s best for his body. Do what’s best for his body and his mind. When his mind is gone then everything else will fall to the wayside. So he has to trust himself. Yes he wants to play every game, and yes he wants to be out there for our team, but he’s had a lot of bumps and bruises over the last few years so he has to trust himself, trust the staff and not put his body in harm’s way,” LeBron said.

Davis has been impactful in the first four games he’s played this season, providing his team with 24 points, 9.5 rebounds, and two assists per contest while shooting 58.7% from two but only 18.2% from deep.

LeBron Sounds Off on Lakers Shooting

One way in which Durant could instantly improve the Lakers’ offense is by being a perimeter scoring threat – which we all know he excels at. Right now, the Lakers rank dead last in the NBA for three-point percentage, meaning they have the worst conversion rate in the NBA.

LeBron James noted as much following Los Angeles’ opening night loss to the Golden State Warriors, as he told the media his team wasn’t constructed of great shooters.

Play

LeBron James Postgame Interview | Los Angeles Lakers lose to Golden State Warriors 123-109

“I mean, I don’t know. I think we’re getting great looks and I think there also could be some teams giving us great looks. To be completely honest, we’re not a team that’s constructed of great shooting. And that’s just what the truth of the matter is. It’s not like we’re sitting here with a bunch of lasers on our team. But that doesn’t deter us from still trying to get great shots,” James said.

Regardless of whether the Lakers trade for Durant or another star, they certainly need to improve their perimeter shooting, otherwise, opposing teams are going to continue sagging off the perimeter and shutting up shop around the rim and in the mid-range. Luckily, Rob Pelinka and the Lakers front office have until February to find some willing trade partners.