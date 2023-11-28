LeBron James Offers Vague Answer About Changes Lakers Need to Make

The Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Philadelphia 76ers 138-94, the most lopsided loss of LeBron James’ career. After the game, James was asked what kind of changes the Lakers needed to make to avoid losing in a similar fashion again.

“A lot,” he said via Lakeshow Interviews on November 27.

Pressed for details of what that meant, James would only double down on the answer. James finished with 18 points on 8-for-12 shooting with five assists, one steal, and one block. He played fewer than 30 minutes for just the fifth time this season. Asked how a team should react to such a loss, James looked inward.

“I don’t know how a team [should react],” James responded. “I can only speak for myself. I don’t like it.”

Three straight plays in the 3rd quarter Look at LeBron’s reactions 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ 1. Prince falls asleep, gives up an open 3

2. D’Lo falls asleep, gives up an open 3

3 Prince falls asleep, gives up a dunk LeBron on what needs to change after a night like tonight – “A lot” pic.twitter.com/7mhEo5tAlw — 🌟Fake (@LALeBron23) November 28, 2023

James did single out one area of the game that the Sixers bested the Lakers, in particular: three-point shooting.

“We got killed on the three-point line today,” James said.

The Lakers went 7-for-28 (25%) from deep while the 76ers were 22-for-46 (47.8%). It is the 11th time this season that an opponent has gotten up more three-point attempts and been more efficient than the Lakers in a game. They are 5-6 in those contests following the loss to Philadelphia.

For James, it is just the fifth time he has failed to score at least 20 points this season with the Lakers’ record in those games now 3-2. Perhaps somewhat concerning, though, three of those outings have come in the last two weeks with this instance being the first loss.

Patrick Beverley Gets Payback on Austin Reaves

The Sixers got 12 points from former Lakers point guard Patrick Beverley. Beverley also snagged four rebounds and dished out three assists in the contest. He was also notably 4-for-8 from beyond the arc. But, as is his calling card, Beverley earned recognition for his defense on one possession, in particular, against Austin Reaves.

Beverley said after the game it was payback for Reaves’ taunt last season when the former was a member of the Chicago Bulls.

He hit me with the 2 little last year. Noted @PatBevPod https://t.co/19hht69Sh9 — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) November 28, 2023

Reaves finished with 12 points on 4-for-10 (40%) shooting including 1-for-4 from long distance.

He also had two assists and two rebounds but it was not enough to overcome a pair of 30-point performances from Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

Anthony Davis Says Lakers Weren’t ‘Together’

A two-point Lakers lead with just over eight minutes to go in the first quarter when Embiid picked up his second personal foul. Los Angeles’ lead turned into a 13-point deficit by the end of the frame.

“We just wasn’t together,” Anthony Davis said of the Sixers’ run. “A lot of quick shots, no-pass shots, one-pass shots. Then they start making a lot of shots. And now, when the lead kind of opened up a little bit – 15 to 20, 25 – we all try to be the hero to make the team come back instead of just sticking with it. I think that’s what kind of happened tonight.”

AD makes it look easy! pic.twitter.com/AqyLg7ldU5 — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) November 28, 2023

Davis cited the Lakers’ minus-12 turnover margin and 26-13 deficit in free-throw attempts.

“They just got the line, made shots,” Davis said. “And for us: turnovers, quick shots. But that’s one of them games where you just kind of flush it.”

Los Angeles was plus-20 in paint points and plus-seven in fastbreak points. But they were minus-17 in second-chance points. They are still 7-3 in their last 10 games with two more contests to go on this four-game road trip.