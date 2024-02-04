Lakers’ LeBron James Reflects on Potential Knicks Tenure Amid Trade Rumors

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James can become a free agent this offseason.

He still has one year at over $51 million on a two-year, $99 million contract. But that second year is a player option, and James has done his part to fuel speculation that he may not be long for Los Angeles in recent days.

“During my free agency period in 2010, it was one of the teams that I looked at,” James told reporters on February 3. “So I’ve had that thought in my career.”

James, 39 sparked trade rumors by posting an hourglass emoji after the Lakers’ loss to the Atlanta Hawks on January 31. Offered a chance to clarify that and his stance on his upcoming player option, James offered a one-word response.

“No,” he said to both lines of questioning.

Averaging 24.9 points, 7.7 assists, and 7.5 rebounds this season, James is still performing at a high level. His agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, also refuted trade rumors from their side.

This was also just part of a conversation about playing in Madison Square Garden, which James said he relishes at this stage of his career.

But the Lakers’ tumultuous season has seen nearly every player on the roster mired in trade rumors, James being the latest. And it’s not the first time this season his potential departure from LA has come up.

LeBron James’ Player Option Looms Over Lakers

“I don’t know what’s going to happen with LeBron in 2025,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on “Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective” on January 17. “I feel like LeBron’s gonna play next year. But I don’t know if it’s gonna be for the Lakers. Probably, but he’s got an opt-out. There’s reasons to have discussions about this.”

Still, James’ comments about the Lakers referenced himself as part of the team.

He was not asked about his stir-causing post of a crown emoji (his de facto signature emoji) next to one of the Statue of Liberty in response to a post of an apple from “The Shop” co-creator Paul Rivera.

The Lakers are off to a 1-0 start in February after going 7-8 in January.

They have won three of their last five outings and are ninth in the Western Conference with a 25-25 record.

LeBron James Tips Cap to Knicks’ Jalen Brunson for All-Star Selection

While James was reflecting ahead of the Lakers’ showdown against the Knicks on February 3, he also offered praise for Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, who earned his first All-Star selection this season.

“Jalen’s phenomenal. He’s phenomenal. Super happy for him, super proud of him. First-time All-Star. Seen his emotion after the last game I think that’s just super cool. Super dope, very humble kid,” James said. “I played against Rick [Brunson] as well. So kind of weird in that sense.

“Rick is a super down-to-earth guy as well and he’s raised an unbelievable son, so that’s awesome.”

We’re all so proud of you, Jalen! 🧡💙 pic.twitter.com/Uh2fCXYPcO — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) February 2, 2024

Brunson is averaging 27.1 points, 6.4 assists, and 3.9 rebounds for the Knicks this season.

The Knicks sit third in the Eastern Conference standings, but they are just 1.0 games behind the Milwaukee Bucks for the second seed. New York has won nine straight games and 15 of their last 17 games since the calendar turned.