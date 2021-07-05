LeBron James Advisor Blasts Lakers Star in Leaked Audio: ‘I’m Exhausted’

LeBron James was caught in the crossfire of a damning report regarding ESPN that was released by the New York Times. The most notable thing to come out of the report was a leaked audio clip between longtime ESPN reporter Rachel Nichols and LeBron’s PR advisor Adam Mendelsohn.

Most of the focus has been on Nichols’ comments regarding fellow ESPN employee Maria Taylor. However, what got lost in the shuffle were some notable comments from Mendelsohn. It’s no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers star has inserted himself in the political arena. He’s consistently commenting on political issues and has become a champion of the Black Lives Matter movement. In the audio, Mendelsohn is heard complaining about LeBron’s consistent political activism.

“I’m exhausted. Between Me Too and Black Lives Matter, I got nothing left,” Mendelsohn said in the leaked audio.

Now, in fairness to Mendelsohn, most people complain about their work when holding private conversations. That said, LeBron takes politics very seriously, and hearing one of his top advisors making unsavory comments about his activism could lead to issues.

Rachel Nichols: “If you need to give her more things to do because you are feeling pressure about your crappy longtime record on diversity — which, by the way, I know personally from the female side of it — like, go for it. Just find it somewhere else.” pic.twitter.com/aB5MifujuX — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 4, 2021

Mendelsohn Issues Apology

As of now, there’s been no news on Mendelsohn and LeBron parting ways. The advisor was quick to issue a public apology to CNBC over the comments.

“I made a stupid, careless comment rooted in privilege and I am sincerely sorry,” Mendelsohn said. “I shouldn’t have said it or even thought it. I work to support these movements and know that the people affected by these issues never get to be exhausted or have nothing left. I have to continue to check my privilege and work to be a better ally.”

Time will tell how LeBron reacts to the comments made by Mendelsohn.

Shaquille O’Neal Bashes LeBron Over Recent Comments

LeBron has consistently been vocal about issues he’s passionate about and sometimes that gets him in hot water. During the NBA playoffs, there have been injuries to a number of superstars, including his Lakers teammate Anthony Davis. LeBron decided to come out and rip the NBA for having a shortened offseason heading into the season.

Many agreed with the sentiment due to the rash of injuries but Shaquille O’Neal thought LeBron was way off base.

“When you’re living in a world where 40 million people have been laid off and I’m making $200 million, you won’t get no complaining from me,” O’Neal told CNBC recently. “I’d play back to back to back to back to back.”

O’Neal believes that the superstar doesn’t have a right to complain due to his place in the world compared to others.

“I don’t complain and make excuses, because real people are working their tail off and all we gotta do is train two hours a day and then play a game for two hours at night and make a lot of money. … So my thought process is a little different,” O’Neal said.

The issue was close to home for LeBron as he may have won another championship had it not been for injuries.

