LeBron James Issues Statement on Anthony Davis After Lakers Beat Rockets

With just four games left in the regular season, the Los Angeles Lakers don’t have a ton of room for error. They struggled mightily at the beginning of the season, and if they hope to make the postseason, they need to be at the top of their game.

As things stand, the Lakers should at least make the Play-In Tournament, but they can afford to have higher aspirations. On Sunday night, they took care of business against the Houston Rockets. After the game, LeBron James had some high praise for Anthony Davis.

“AD was AD,” James said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “AD’s been on a tear, and then, the rest of us, we were just trying to fill in and make up. So, big-time game for us, and we want to try to continue it.”

He also spoke about how great the ball has been moving, crediting the number of talented players on the roster, including himself and Davis.

“You can have a lot of success in his league when the ball is popping, and everybody feels in a good rhythm offensively,” Davis said. “The good thing about our team [is that] we have a lot of firepower, and you can’t just key in on one guy. Obviously, AD is on a tear right now. I can be really good offensively.”

Davis put up monster numbers in the Lakers’ huge win over the Rockets. The big man finished the night with 40 points, nine rebounds, one assists, and two blocks on 15-of-20 shooting from the field.

LeBron James Shows Love to Rui Hachimura

In addition, James also showed love to Rui Hachimura, who played a huge role off the bench against Houston.

“Game ball definitely goes to Rui for sure,” James said. “I mean, he was all over the floor, not only offensively, but defensively. Big time. A couple big-time blocks, rebounding out of his position.”

He also noted how confident the Lakers are in Hachimura.

“I think he’s a rhythm player, and when he knows he’s going to play and he’s going to get a significant amount of minutes off the bench, I think he can be really, really good for us,” James said. “I think coach [Darvin] Ham has done a great job over the last couple games, including the coaching staff, of finding a rotation that’s been fitting our team and Rui has been one of the first guys off the bench and we look for him. We know what he’s capable of.”

Anthony Davis Praises Rui Hachimura

Meanwhile, Davis also had some kind things to say about Hachimura, giving him credit for his play on the defensive side of the ball.

“Defensively,” Davis said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel when asked about what impressed him the most about Hachimura’s game against the Rockets. “Obviously, we know what he can do offensively. Midrange, he gets to the basket and shoots, but defensively, he had three huge blocks. Contest at the rim, guys try to dunk, he goes and gets those blocks. So defensively, he was really great tonight.”