The Buffalo Bills will need new wide receivers to step up after the departures of Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, but one analyst warns against relying too heavily on the team’s top rookie to fill the void.

The Bills used their top draft pick — the first pick of the second round — on Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman. Though Coleman was seen as one of the top prospects in a deep receiver class, Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus warned that he does not appear ready to replace Diggs as the team’s No. 1 receiver.

“Coleman is an intriguing prospect, but his profile had a lot of red flags and he would seem to be one of the riskier answers to a team that intends to install him as their X receiver and essentially replace Diggs,” Monson wrote. “Coleman has size and exceptional body control and hands — traits that Diggs possesses — but he doesn’t have the route-running chops or ability to separate against man coverage that Diggs does.”

Bills Facing ‘Glaring Hole’ at Wide Receiver

Monson noted that the trade sending Diggs to the Houston Texans left the Bills with a “glaring hole” at wide receiver, but that may not be an insurmountable challenge. While the Bills shed talent at wide receiver, Monson pointed out that the Kansas City Chiefs proved last season that even a “questionable” wide receiving corps can be good enough to win a Super Bowl.

Monson noted that the Bills have plenty of depth at slot receiver, including the two best returning players in tight end Dalton Kincaid and wide receiver Khalil Shakir.