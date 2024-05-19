Extension for $100 Million Browns Playmaker Not ‘Imminent’

The Cleveland Browns are not in a rush to extend wide receiver Amari Cooper heading into the final year of his contract.

Cooper has proven to be a steal for the Browns, who sent just a fifth-round draft pick and a sixth-round pick swap to the Dallas Cowboys in 2022 for his services. He’s recorded 2,410 yards and 14 touchdowns over two seasons with the Browns.

However, Cooper will turn 30 next season and has had some injury issues. The Browns may decide to wait before committing long-term, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

“An extension for Cooper doesn’t necessarily seem imminent,” Cabot said in her latest Q&A column on May 17. “The Browns can either do something before the season, or let it play out a bit and see how it goes. But there’s no denying Cooper has been one of Berry’s best acquisitions, and the Browns wouldn’t have been 11-6 without him last season.”

Browns general manager Andrew Berry has gushed about Cooper. He hinted at looking into an extension for the five-time Pro Bowler in March.

“Look, Coop is a Pro Bowl-caliber receiver,” Berry said. “He’s played really well for us the past two years. He’s a strong presence in the locker room. We love him. So players like that, you want to make sure that you can retain as long as possible and we’ll work through all of that at the appropriate times.”

Amari Cooper Has Thrived Despite Browns’ Unstable QB Situation

Cooper carried the Browns’ passing game last season despite catching passes from four different quarterbacks. His standout performance came on Christmas Eve against the Houston Texans. He caught 11 passes for 265 yards — a franchise single-game record.

“Records are meant to be broken. At the end of the day, it’s just numbers. I don’t take it for granted, but it’s the past,” Cooper said on January 10. “I always tell myself, you know, I want to look back on my career in that nostalgic type of way that I think you’re alluding to after I’m done playing.”

The Browns hope to give Cooper a more reliable QB situation this year. Deshaun Watson is expected to be ready for Week 1. Cooper has 51 catches for 870 yards and 4 touchdowns in 12 games with Watson.

Browns Extended Jerry Jeudy After Trade

The Browns have handed out an extension to a wide receiver this offseason. The team decided to ink new arrival Jerry Jeudy to a new deal after executing a trade for him in March.

The Browns and Jeudy agreed to a three-year extension that will pay him up to $58 million. Of that money, $41 million is fully guaranteed. The team officially announced the extension on Tuesday, March 19.

Cleveland sent the Denver Broncos a fifth-round pick and 2024 sixth-round pick in exchange for Jeudy.

Jeudy came in as a first-round pick but hasn’t yet lived up to the billing. The Broncos selected him No. 15 overall in 2020. He has notched 3,053 yards on 211 catches with 11 touchdowns in his career.

Elijah Moore, who is entering the final year of his contract, will also be in the mix for the Browns. Former third-round picks David Bell and Cedric Tillman will also push for reps.