The New York Mets severely underperformed in 2023. After making the postseason in 2022, the team won just 75 games in 2023. As a result, the Mets ended up hiring David Stearns as president of baseball operations. Stearns will be tasked with turning the Mets back into a postseason team.

Stearns will also be at the forefront of Pete Alonso’s upcoming free agency. The 29-year-old will be one of the hottest free agents this winter. The Mets discussed Alonso in trades last summer, but offered him a seven-year, $158 million extension first, according to the New York Post’s Joel Sherman.

“In June of last season, the Mets engaged in another attempt at signing Pete Alonso long-term,” wrote Sherman. “An offer was made through his then agency, Apex Baseball, at seven years for $158 million. The Mets baseball operations, at that point led by GM Billy Eppler, were trying to do a multi-year deal with Alonso that would include his final arbitration season in 2024 then six more years.”

Mets Extension Offer

Pete Alonso has been in the Mets organization his entire career. He was drafted by the Mets in 2016. After this season, he will be a free agent for the first time in his career. However, the Mets tried to keep that from happening. They offered him a deal modeled after Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson.

“The bid was influenced by the eight-year, $168 million extension fellow first baseman Matt Olson had signed with the Braves before the 2022 season. The difference is that Olson signed two years before free agency. Alonso would have just one year until free agency. So the Mets offer reflected the final seven seasons at $153 million of Olson’s pact — what would have been his age-29 walk year at $21 million plus six free-agent years at $132 million,” wrote Olson.

Olson has the sixth-highest average annual value among first basemen.

Alonso is projected to earn an eight-year, $263 million, according to Spotrac. The deal was “designed to be enticing because it was worth more in ‘current value’ than the six-year, $162 million free-agent pact that Freddie Freeman signed with the Dodgers.”

Alonso obviously did not sign the deal and “the sides never got close to a deal,” according to Sherman.

“Alonso’s lead agent then, Adam Karon, had a policy when he represented the Mets first baseman not to talk to reporters about any negotiating details and refused comment when contacted. But I heard the sides never got close to a deal. And, without that extension and with the Mets underachieving into non-contention, the club did discuss Alonso in July trade talks, notably with the Cubs.”

Mets Stance on Alonso’s Contract

The Mets engaged in trade talks with the Chicago Cubs, according to Sherman. However, Alonso staying with the team is not off the table.

“I definitely have envisioned myself being a lifelong Met, that’s something I’ve definitely thought about,” he said on “MLB on Fox.” “I welcome the idea, but I can’t predict the future.”

Before this season, Alonso signed a one-year, $20.5 million deal with the Mets, avoiding arbitration. Owner Steve Cohen has stated that the team wants to keep Alonso in New York. However, a deal would likely have to be done after the season ends.

“We’re always open to conversation, but he’s earned the right to explore his value,” Cohen said on the February 26 episode of the “Meet at the Apple” podcast. “I’m highly supportive of all players doing that. Just like we ended up figuring it out with Edwin Díaz and Brandon Nimmo, it would be my hope that we do the same with Pete.”

Cohen said that the team would not prioritize one player over the best internet of the entire organization. However, he said he hoped Alonso “hits 55 home runs and makes it so difficult on [him] in free agency.”