Bears Urged to Poach Vikings Starter, Former $7 Million O-Lineman

The Chicago Bears‘ offensive line was a little better last season than it gets credit for, but quality depth remains a legitimate concern across the unit.

The left tackle position — occupied the past two seasons by Braxton Jones and addressed in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft via the selection of Kiran Amegadjie (No. 75 overall) — has often been the highlight of discussions around where and how the Bears can improve the O-line. However, a swing-guard with starting potential could — and probably should — be a priority of the front office this summer.

Teven Jenkins was a borderline-elite performer on the left side last season, but he missed five games and six starts after missing four contests and six starts in 2022. Nate Davis was far less effective when he played on the right side, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF), which was also somewhat infrequently (11 starts and 11 appearances across 17 regular season contests).

Chicago added Ryan Bates via a trade involving the Buffalo Bills and a fifth-round pick, though good value remains on the free-agent market to bolster a crucial unit even further — namely in the form of 2023 Minnesota Vikings starter Dalton Risner.

The Bleacher Report Scouting Department suggested Risner as a “realistic target” for the Bears on May 13.