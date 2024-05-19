Bears Urged to Poach Vikings Starter, Former $7 Million O-Lineman

The Chicago Bears‘ offensive line was a little better last season than it gets credit for, but quality depth remains a legitimate concern across the unit.
The left tackle position — occupied the past two seasons by Braxton Jones and addressed in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft via the selection of Kiran Amegadjie (No. 75 overall) — has often been the highlight of discussions around where and how the Bears can improve the O-line. However, a swing-guard with starting potential could — and probably should — be a priority of the front office this summer.
Teven Jenkins was a borderline-elite performer on the left side last season, but he missed five games and six starts after missing four contests and six starts in 2022. Nate Davis was far less effective when he played on the right side, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF), which was also somewhat infrequently (11 starts and 11 appearances across 17 regular season contests).
Chicago added Ryan Bates via a trade involving the Buffalo Bills and a fifth-round pick, though good value remains on the free-agent market to bolster a crucial unit even further — namely in the form of 2023 Minnesota Vikings starter Dalton Risner.
The Bleacher Report Scouting Department suggested Risner as a “realistic target” for the Bears on May 13.
“Risner, who has 73 career starts on his resumé, is one of the top linemen still available and would give Chicago a starting-caliber option on the interior,” BR wrote.
Dalton Risner Has Been Quality Starter Across 5-Year NFL Career With Broncos, Vikings
Risner remains available late into the free agency period for the second consecutive year, which would typically indicate a player with major flaws or serious questions marks. However, Risner believes he is one of the exceptions that proves that rule in the NFL.
“I’m a guy that realizes I’m not the best guard in the league, but I know this — I’ve started 75 games in my five-year career,” Risner told WIBW13, a CBS affiliate in Kansas, in mid-April. “I don’t miss games due to injury, definitely don’t miss [them] due to anything but injury. I’m a guy that you’re going to have counted on every single Sunday. I’m going to be the first to the pile, I’m going to hustle, I’m going to work my butt off.”
Risner has actually started 73 of 77 games across his five-year career, which began as a second-round pick of the Denver Broncos out of Kansas State in 2019. He joined the Vikings in Week 3 of last season, quickly working his way into the starting lineup and remaining there for the rest of the campaign.
He played for Minnesota on a $3 million deal last year after earning a little north of $7 million across his four-year rookie contract in Denver.
Bears’ Offensive Line Slightly Below NFL Average in 2023, Partly Due to Injury
Entering his age-29 season, Risner is presumably looking for a multiyear contract, which may be why he has yet to sign anywhere as May begins to give way to June. Chicago is in a position to pay Risner a reasonable amount, yet one that still offers the organization value, with $22.7 million in remaining salary cap space for the 2024 campaign.
How the Bears spend their money will come down to how the team feels about the left tackle position and who it can find to fill in as a quality pass-rusher off the edge opposite Pro Bowler Montez Sweat. In general, though, offensive line figures to be an area of emphasis as summer rolls around in Chicago.
The team caught heat for the sometimes poor play of the unit in 2023, though much of that was due to injury, as Zoltán Buday of PFF pointed out in January.
“Key players Braxton Jones, Teven Jenkins and Nate Davis all missed time early in the season, which took a toll on the Bears’ offensive line,” Buday wrote in an article ranking Chicago’s offensive line 19th overall in the league last season. “Once the young group was at full strength, it flashed enough promise to make Bears fans optimistic about the future. During the front five’s best stretch, between Week 6 and Week 14, it ranked 13th in pass-blocking efficiency.”
Risner’s top strength in 2023 was his pass-blocking, per PFF, which could make him even more attractive as a free agent prospect to the Bears when coupled with the relative contract value the team should be able to find if it pursues the former Vikings guard.