Lions Advised to Pursue Blockbuster Trade for 6-Time Pro Bowl Safety

‘Easy’ Financial Move for the Lions

Holder noted that Baker originally asked for a trade last year, then ended up staying with the Cardinals and getting a raise. Holder suggested the Cardinals could think again about dealing the 28-year-old safety, which could help give them assets in their roster rebuild.

“Not that Arizona needs it, but it would save them $15.1 million, per Over The Cap, by trading the defensive back in addition to getting a player of future asset back for a guy who might leave for nothing next spring,” Holder wrote. “Also, it would be a bit of a surprise if the Cardinals are much of a playoff contender even with Baker in the tough NFC West.”

Holder speculated that other teams would be interested, including the Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles, but noted it could be the easiest move for the Lions.

“Unlike Baltimore, Detroit can afford to make this happen easily financially and on the field,” Holder wrote. “The Lions currently have the fourth-most cap space available (about $31.1 million) and the Cardinal would be an upgrade over Kerby Joseph. Also, the organization is in a spot where it can take on a one-and-done contract as the team is eying a Super Bowl run.”