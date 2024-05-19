Lions Advised to Pursue Blockbuster Trade for 6-Time Pro Bowl Safety

The Detroit Lions have made some big efforts to improve their secondary over the last year, but missed on some of their biggest swings.
Last offseason’s two biggest additions — cornerback Emmanuel Moseley and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson — missed the majority of the season with injuries. Gardner-Johnson ended up leaving in free agency this offseason, though Moseley is returning on a new contract.
A new report suggests the Lions could take another big swing this offseason, pursuing a trade for Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker. Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder broke down potential trades for veterans, noting that the Lions could be a top contender for Baker if he should revisit his trade request from last season.
‘Easy’ Financial Move for the Lions
Holder noted that Baker originally asked for a trade last year, then ended up staying with the Cardinals and getting a raise. Holder suggested the Cardinals could think again about dealing the 28-year-old safety, which could help give them assets in their roster rebuild.
“Not that Arizona needs it, but it would save them $15.1 million, per Over The Cap, by trading the defensive back in addition to getting a player of future asset back for a guy who might leave for nothing next spring,” Holder wrote. “Also, it would be a bit of a surprise if the Cardinals are much of a playoff contender even with Baker in the tough NFC West.”
Holder speculated that other teams would be interested, including the Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles, but noted it could be the easiest move for the Lions.
“Unlike Baltimore, Detroit can afford to make this happen easily financially and on the field,” Holder wrote. “The Lions currently have the fourth-most cap space available (about $31.1 million) and the Cardinal would be an upgrade over Kerby Joseph. Also, the organization is in a spot where it can take on a one-and-done contract as the team is eying a Super Bowl run.”
Baker has shown little decline in play, making the Pro Bowl in each of the last five seasons with two All-Pro seasons during that stretch. He appeared in 12 games last season, making 87 total tackles including five tackles for a loss.
Lions Adding Youth to Their Secondary
The Lions have already made some big investments into their secondary this offseason, using their first two draft picks on defensive backs — Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold in the first round and Missouri corner Ennis Rakestraw Jr. in the second.
Lions general manager Brad Holmes said the two rookies should add some healthy competition to a position group that’s already deep, with veterans Carlton Davis, Amik Robertson, Kindle Vildor, and Moseley in the mix for playing time.
“They’ve got to win a spot, you know, because Carlton Davis III has been a proven starter,” Holmes said, via the team’s official website. “A healthy Emmanuel Moseley is a proven starter. Amik Robertson is a proven – like these are good players that have been proven starters that’ve made plays.
“They all want to play, they’re all wired right, but man look, it’s good to be there from a roster standpoint. If these corners play, they play. They’ve got to win a spot, and that’s for everybody.”