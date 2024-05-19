Bobby Wagner’s Blunt Comment About Seahawks Exit Raises Eyebrows

After the Seattle Seahawks hired new head coach Mike Macdonald, superstar Bobby Wagner walked in free agency and signed with the Washington Commanders.

During a May 16 appearance on “Up & Adams Show With Kay Adams,” Wagner opened up about his departure from Seattle. “My relationship with the city is always amazing, like always great,” Wagner told Adams.

“My relationship with the players and the staff and the people that work there is always great. I just think that some of the upper management didn’t handle things the right way, and it is what it is, it’s part of the business. You know, you always have those things, and I’m sure they’ll get worked out over time. I’m not somebody who holds grudges or anything like that, so I think that’s kind of where it stands.”

Wagner’s comments turned some heads as fans and analysts attempted to figure out who from upper management mistreated the six-time All-Pro.

The Athletic’s Mike Dugar posted, “Bobby Wagner discussing his relationship with the Seattle Seahawks is a great example of compartmentalizing.” While Dugar didn’t name any names, numerous listeners assumed Wagner took a direct shot at general manager John Schneider.

One fan wrote, “We’ve talked a lot about player’s agents and certain player’s personalities being reasons as to why they left Seattle/hold grudges… but I think it’s safe to say that JS must be a ruthless pain in the ass.”

Seattle abruptly released Wagner in a cap-saving move ahead of the 2022 NFL season. “Crazy part about all this. I played there for 10 years & I didn’t even hear it from them that I wasn’t coming back,” Wagner posted afterward.

The Seahawks’ 2012 second-rounder went on to sign a five-year, $50 million contract with the Los Angeles Rams. One year later, the cash-strapped Rams let him go. After Wagner returned to Seattle in 2023, whatever previous tension existed seemed buried.

The six-time All-Pro signed a one-year, $6.5 million contract with the Commanders in March. He reunites with former Seahawks defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who’s now Washington’s head coach.

Seahawks Analyst Offered Insight Into Bobby Wagner’s Perceived Comments on GM John Schneider

Seattle Sports’ Stacy Rost suggested leaving the future Hall of Famer in wait-and-see mode this offseason turned Wagner off.

“He’s being honest about maybe some sour feelings for the front office, but I think he’s still handling it in a professional way,” Rost said. “I’m not super surprised he feels this way because I think a lot of people would. I also think you can understand John Schneider’s point of view.

“The Seahawks needed inside linebackers,” she explained. “Jordyn Brooks moved on to Miami. You were looking at a draft class where there were no surefire first-round linebackers, and that ended up being the case in this draft.

“If I’m Bobby Wagner, I’m looking at the draft, I’m looking at the money you have to spend, I’m looking at free agency where the top linebacker (Frankie Luvu) has already gone to Washington… And I’m going, ‘What options do you have besides me?… I’m a really, really good starter, and you don’t have a lot of options. You’re really gonna roll the dice instead of just making a safe bet with me? That doesn’t make any sense.'”

Last season, the 33-year-old didn’t miss one game and led the league with 183 total tackles. He earned an 82.4 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. While he struggled in coverage (60.0 grade), his run defense grade (91.5) ranked second among all linebackers.

Rost noted, “I think that when you’re a player who’s been with the team for a decade, you kind of expect to be the first priority, so make a decision or don’t, whatever it is you want to do… I would probably, as would many people, think the way Bobby does where you kind of have your feelings rubbed the wrong way a bit by that.”

Seahawks News: Seattle Still Mulling Over Bringing Jamal Adams Back as a Linebacker

After Wager and Brooks walked, Seattle signed linebackers Tyrel Dodson and Jerome Baker in free agency.

While Seattle released safety Jamal Adams to clear cap space, reports swirl that the Seahawks may bring him back a weakside linebacker. However, ESPN’s Brady Henderson called the chances of Adams’ return “slight” after Seattle drafted Tyrice Knight in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft.