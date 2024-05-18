Knicks Update Status of Josh Hart, OG Anunoby for Game 7

For the first time in almost 20 years, the New York Knicks are hosting a Game 7 on their home floor. But who will be available and suiting up remains up in the air.

There’s reason for cautious pessimism and optimism following the release of the NBA’s May 18 injury report.

OG Anunoby, who’s been out since Game 2 with a left hamstring strain, is upgraded to questionable for Game 7 against the Indiana Pacers.

And fellow starter Josh Hart, who suffered an abdominal strain in Game 6, is listed as questionable.

New York, already down all of Bojan Bogdanovic, Julius Randle, and Mitchell Robinson, will need all hands on deck to avoid elimination. Even on their home floor.

Anunoby Wants to Play in Game 7

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the circumstances of an elimination game, along with progress in his rehab, are the reason for Anunoby’s new designation.

“The Knicks upgraded Anunoby to questionable on Saturday afternoon,” Wojnarowski reported on May 18. “After sources told ESPN that the initial expectation had been that he would remain out unless the Knicks advanced on Sunday to the Eastern Conference Finals…Nevertheless, Anunoby has advanced in his rehabilitation and believes there’s a real opportunity for him to return and help his team with the season on the line, sources said.”

Anunoby’s injury came in his best offensive performance in a Knicks uniform. He was up to 28 points before exiting Game 2.

SNY’s Ian Begley corroborated the report in a tweet.

“Sources say Anunoby has progressed in his rehab,” Begley reported on May 18. “And he wants to be out there with his teammates in win-or-go-home game vs IND.”

Anunoby is averaging 16.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.1 blocks, and 1 steal in the playoffs. New York is 6-2 when he plays this postseason, and 1-3 when he doesn’t.

It’s safe to say his potential return will be monitored by both sides, as a potential x-factor for Game 7 on May 19.

Hart to Try and Play in Game 7

In the same report, Wojnarowski detailed the level of pain Hart is feeling in his abdomen.

“Almost any movements for Hart stir pain, including simply coughing and breathing,” Wojnarowski writes. “There’s no escaping the pain, which is something that can be avoided with other parts of the body.”

But reports that Hart will push hard to take the court in Game 7.

“Knicks guard Josh Hart has also been listed as questionable with an abdominal strain suffered in Game 6 in Indiana,” the insider continued. “And the expectation is that he’ll do everything within his power to try to play on Sunday, sources said.”

Jalen Brunson made the same observation after Game 6 when talking with reporters.

“I would assuming he’s playing,” Brunson told reporters on May 17. “It’s Game 7.”

As did starting center Isaiah Hartenstien.

“I mean, just knowing him, I didn’t talk to him or know the situation right now, but just knowing him, he’ll do whatever to play,” Hartenstein told SNY. “If his leg’s not falling off, I can probably say that he’ll probably play. I haven’t talked to him yet. But we’ll see.”

Hart, averaging 14.9 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists in the 2024 playoffs.

He leads the NBA in minutes played this postseason, and played in 81 of 82 regular season games for the Knicks.