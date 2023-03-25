LeBron James Sends Strong Message on Anthony Davis After Lakers Beat Thunder

LeBron James took to Instagram after the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder on March 24 at Crypto.com Arena.

The King sent a strong message on big man Anthony Davis.

Davis was incredible against the Thunder from start to finish. The eight-time All-Star put up 37 points and 15 rebounds for the Lakers, who improved to 37-37 on the season. The purple and gold are now in sole possession of the eighth spot in the Western Conference standings.

Over their last 10 games, the Lakers are 7-3. They are one of the hottest teams in the NBA thanks to Davis, who came into the Thunder game averaging 25.9 points, 12.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.0 blocks while shooting 55.9% from the field and 79.5% from the free-throw line.

James is still out with a right foot tendon injury, but with Davis leading the way, the Lakers aren’t missing a beat.

Anthony Davis & LeBron James Are Close

Davis told Dave McMenamin of ESPN that he and James “have one of the best relationships I think in the NBA.” The two All-Stars have the same agent (Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group).

“Me and Bron have one of the best relationships I think in the NBA as far as duos or teammates, regardless,” Davis said. “But they don’t see that. They don’t see the stuff we do off the court and time we hang out with each other. They see on-court stuff.”

Many people began to wonder if Davis and James were beefing after AD didn’t stand up on the bench and celebrate after LBJ became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer against the Thunder on February 7. However, Davis said he and James are “fine.”

“From the outside looking in, they don’t know,” Davis said. “It’s not for them to know seriously, but me and Bron are fine. You can tell when we had our moments, for sure. But I think it’s people just looking for a story.”

LeBron James May Be Back Soon

According to multiple reports, James could play a few games before the regular season ends. The four-time MVP and four-time Finals MVP is making progress in his recovery from the right foot tendon injury he suffered on February 26 against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Lakers have eight games remaining in the regular season, beginning on March 26 against the Chicago Bulls. Los Angeles’ final three games of the season take place on April 5, April 7 and April 9.

James, 38, has appeared in 47 games this season. The Akron Hammer is averaging 29.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists while shooting 50.1% from the floor, 30.8% from 3-point range and 75.9% from the free-throw line. Lakers head coach Darvin Ham told reporters on March 19 that he expects James to play again this season.

“We anticipate him coming back at some point,” Ham said. “I think Bron, him being out has revealed that we have a lot of different weapons that are very capable players on both sides of the ball that can help us achieve the goal that we’re trying to achieve. And when he comes back, he’s just going to add to it.”