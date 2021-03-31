Leaked Conversation Between Anthony Davis, LeBron James Goes Viral

A leaked conversation between Los Angeles Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis had the internet buzzing on Tuesday, with the clip showing the close off-court friendship between the two.

Davis was playing video games with Lakers teammate Dennis Schroder on a stream when James FaceTime called to check in.

“What’s the word,” Davis asks James in the recording, which drew more than a million views within a day.

“Ain’t s— big bird,” James responds. “I was just calling to check in.”

James then says he’s hanging out with Jared Dudley and was going to go “take care of his foot,” a reference to the high-ankle sprain he suffered earlier in the month. James also appeared to react to a play in the Bucks-Clippers game that took place on Monday night, giving Jrue Holiday props for a nice play.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis Put Egos Aside

James and Davis have worked well as superstar teammates, with each willing to put their egos aside for the sake of winning. James — a four-time MVP and NBA champion — knew that teaming up with someone as talented as Davis wouldn’t work if there was jealousy, which he talked about prior to this season.

“Jealousy and envy [have] killed a lot of great things, not only in sports, but in general,” James told NBA.com in October. “If you’re able to just throw your egos to the side but continue to bring that confidence of what you’re trying to do — not saying it’s that easy — but for us, it’s that easy when it comes to our relationship. We’re not jealous of each other. I think that’s the best thing.

“I believe jealously creeps in a lot, and that is the absolute contrary of what we are. We know who we are. We know what we’re about. We want the best, seriously, every single day both on and off the floor for one another. We’re just not jealous of one another. I think that you align that with respect, I think the sky’s the limit.”

James and Davis have thrived in their partnership, with both being selected to the All-NBA first-team last year’s championship season. Davis has also noted that James is a great resource for him off the court as he looks to build his brand.

“(There’s) a couple of friends that I talk to. I talk to (LeBron) a lot,” Davis told Yahoo Sports. “He’s very successful on and off the floor. So it’s a very, you know, reliable resource for me. I have people I talk to to get better on the floor, and how I can expand and my brand off the floor as well.”

LeBron James, Anthony Davis Rehabbing Hard for Return

The Lakers are trying to keep the boat afloat with both James and Davis out with injuries. James is trying to get better after suffering the scary ankle sprain, while Davis is dealing with nagging issues with his calf and Achilles.

Davis is expected back within a week or so, while James has a four-to-six-week recovery period from the time he got injured — March 21 — per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Life without the two stars will get slightly easier this week when big man Andre Drummond makes his Lakers debut. Drummond landed with the Lakers after agreeing to a buyout with the Cavaliers.

