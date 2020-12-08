Frank Vogel Reveals Status of Lakers Stars for Preseason Opener

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to tip off the preseason this Friday and they’ll likely do so without star LeBron Jams and Anthony Davis on the floor at Staples Center.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said that it’s “probably unlikely” that the two stars would suit up for the matchup against the Clippers, a decision that likely stems from a very condensed offseason.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said it’s probably unlikely LeBron James and Anthony Davis play in first preseason game Friday against the Clippers. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) December 8, 2020

The Lakers four-game preseason schedule consists of a pair of games against the Clippers and two on the road against the Suns. The Lakers open the season on Dec. 22 against the Clippers.

The NBA announced its preseason schedule, which for the Lakers includes 4 games, with 2 against the Clippers (Dec. 11 and 13), and 2 against Phoenix (Dec. 16 and 18): pic.twitter.com/8J8857AkKz — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) November 27, 2020

LeBron James Conscientious About Rest This Season

James is entering his 18th season and will be turning 36 later this month and does not need an extensive preseason to get back in rhythm. He has talked about the lack of rest between last season’s championship run and the start of the new season and admitted load management could play a large role for him this season.

“Obviously, every game matters, but we’re competing for something that’s high,” James said. “We don’t ever want to shortchange our stuff. For me personally, that’s a fine line with me, but understanding that it’s a shortened season. I think it’s 71 days that the offseason is going to be, the shortest season for any professional sport ever. We’re very conscientious about what we’re going to do going forward as far as me personally.”

Frank says that he and LeBron will constantly re-evaluate how LeBron is feeling on "a day-to-day and week-to-week basis" about how much to let him rest. "We've had preliminary conversations about that, but we're both sort of of the mindset to see how it plays out." — NBA INSIDER HARRISON FAIGEN (@hmfaigen) December 7, 2020

He and Vogel are on the same page when it comes to that.

“We’re both sort of the mindset, let’s just see how it plays out, and evaluate each day, each week, how he’s feeling,” Vogel told reporters. “Not lock into any set plan but have a sort of normal build-up of getting his legs back under him and get him used to playing live basketball again.”

The Lakers will likely use a few of the preseason games to see what the full starting lineup looks like with all the new additions, but it’s probably more important for Vogel to get a feel for how guys like Montrezl Harrell, Dennis Schroder, Marc Gasol and Wes Matthews can contribute and where they’ll fit in the rotation.

LeBron James Thinking About Future in NBA

James performed at an MVP level last season and has shown no signs of slowing down. He signed a two-year extension with the Lakers that will keep him in purple and gold through the 2022-23 season. From there, he’ll assess his future, which could include playing with his son, Bronny.

“The best thing about it is the year I’ll be a free agent will be the same year my oldest son graduates high school,” James told reporters. “I’ll have some options to see, for me personally, what I want to do (going) forward — being around my family, being around my son more, or continue to play this game I love with great health and great spirits. We’ll see.”

Even with all his accomplishments, it’d be quite the feat for James to play with his son, who entered the NBA at age 18. But there’s no doubt that James — who spends millions on keeping his body in peak shape — can do it.

