Lakers Star LeBron James Taken Aback by Ricky Rubio Retirement Question

LeBron James was lost in his thoughts about the Los Angeles Lakers‘ spiraling season when out of the blue a reporter asked him about Ricky Rubio’s retirement.

“I’m not really in the mood to answer that question, but I respect Ricky,” James told reporters in his locker room after the Lakers’ 127-113 loss to Memphis on January 5.

“Congratulations on a hell of a career, and if I don’t seem sincere when you see this video, it’s because we got our a– whooped again, and I apologize. It was actually bad timing on the interviewer asking me this question,” he continued. “It’s not me, Ricky, so congratulations!”

LeBron James: “We suck right now.” He also framed LAL’s in-season tournament as “only two games,” suggesting that championship should be given the proper weight pic.twitter.com/a1IaENpWyh — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 6, 2024

Rubio announced his retirement on January 3 after a 12-year NBA career ended abruptly citing mental health as one of the main reasons.

The 33-year-old Spanish guard played for four NBA teams, including James’ former team Cleveland Cavaliers as his last stop. But he never played with James on the same team.

The ill-timed question came on the heels of the Lakers dropping their fourth straight loss to slip out of the play-in picture in the West with a 17-19 record.

“We just suck right now,” James said of their current state.

The Lakers are now 3-10 since winning the In-Season Tournament title.

Darvin Ham Feels Secured About His Job

Embattled Lakers coach Darvin Ham addressed rumors that his seat was warming up amid the Lakers’ struggles.

“I’m solid,” Ham said, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN on January 5. “My governor, Jeanie Buss, the boss lady; our president, Robert Pelinka — we’re all aligned. As long as they’re not saying it, I guess I’m good. Which I know how they feel about me and the situation we’re currently in.”

Ham added his communication with the Lakers’ top stars James and Anthony Davis has been at a “high level.”

The 50-year-old Ham is in his second season of a four-year deal he signed with the Lakers in the 2022 offseason. He coached the Lakers to the Western Conference Finals in his first year overcoming an early-season struggle.

Lakers Stuck With Current Roster

Last season, the Lakers’ strong finish was buoyed by a mid-season trade that flipped Russell Westbrook into solid depth pieces.

But with Ham struggling to find the right mix, will the Lakers do another trade to fix their woes?

The Lakers, however, are limited in draft capital with only their 2029 or 2030 first-round pick available for an in-season trade. They could only expand their draft capital after the next NBA Draft. Their best trade asset is Austin Reaves, whom they want to keep.

According to TNT/Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes, even Reaves’ inclusion in a potential package for Atlanta Hawks two-way star Dejounte Murray will not be enough.

“Sources relate to me that teams that have reached out to check on the availability of Dejounte Murray. Philadelphia 76ers and the Los Angeles Lakers are a few of the teams out of many,” Haynes reported on January 5. “Any type of deal centered around Dejounte Murray, you would think Austin Reaves will be a part of that and Rui Hachimura will probably be in it. And for Atlanta, that just wouldn’t be enough. So Lakers, they have answers but the problem is they need more pieces that are going to be attractive for the Atlanta Hawks.”

The Lakers are stuck. Unless Zach LaVine’s price goes low and they can stomach absorbing the remaining three-and-a-half years of his enormous $125 million, five-year deal.