LeBron James Calls Out Cavaliers Staffer After Big Night

LeBron James put on a vintage performance in his return to Cleveland on Monday night, helping lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 115-108 victory with a season-high 46 points against his former team.

James did not need any extra added motivation for his only trip to Cleveland this season, but a rowdy front office staffer apparently got The King’s attention at the end of the third quarter. James wouldn’t out exactly who it was, but got a good laugh out of the situation.

“I know who he is. He’s part of the front office group,” James told reporters after the game.. “He was really excited about me missing that shot, a little bit more extra than I would have liked, but he’s got to root for his team obviously and he showcased that, so I knew I had another quarter, and the fourth quarter is my favorite.

“The good thing for him, I only come here once,” James added.

Lakers Postgame: LeBron James (1/25/21)Subscribe for the latest Lakers' content: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8CSt-oVqy8pUAoKSApTxQw Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lakers Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lakers/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Lakers Get the Lakers app: https://www.nba.com/lakers/multimedia… Check out the Lakers full 2019-20 regular-season schedule: https://www.nba.com/lakers/schedule 2021-01-26T05:30:27Z

LeBron James Show Off Evolution Against Cavaliers

James has always been able to rack up the numbers, but the way he is doing it now in his 18th season is much different than how he used to in Cleveland.

James hit 7 3-pointers against Cleveland — a season-high — moving his percentage for the season to a career-best 41.2%. James’ previous best percentage from beyond the arc during his 11 seasons in Cleveland was 36.7% in 2017-18.

* @KingJames is shooting 41.2% from 3, (his high for a season is 40.6% in 2012-13). He’s also tied for 11th in the NBA in makes thus far with 49. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) January 26, 2021

“I’ve never put a ceiling on my potential. I’ve always wanted to continue to get better, and better, and better, to a point where I can also now dictate what the defense has to do and the defense can’t dictate what I’m supposed to do,” James said after the game. “It takes a long time if you want to be great at what you do. I understood that.”

LeBron James: "I never put a ceiling on my potential." — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) January 26, 2021

Lakers Teammates Have Epic Reaction To LeBron James’ Big Night

James’ co-star Anthony Davis recorded 17 points and 10 rebounds in the win. He was more than happy to stand back and watch James do his work, especially down the stretch when he hit nine of his final 10 shots.

“We get out the way,” Davis told reporters of what he does when James is in that zone. “He’s at home.”

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel put the performance from James up there with some of the best he’s seen.

“Obviously he wanted to win against his former team here and came out of the gates really strong,” Vogel told reporters. “Really just great defensive energy, but the shot-making was just ridiculous, and just one of those nights for the ages for him.”

The reactions also came in on Twitter from James’ Laker teammates. Veteran Jared Dudley had a particularly strong reaction, backing James for his fifth-MVP award.

MVP Standings:

1@KingJames 2.

3.

4.

5. — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) January 26, 2021

Guard Alex Caruso also confirmed a well-known fact about James.

“100% fact: Lebron James is good at basketball,” Caruso wrote on Twitter.

100% fact: Lebron James is good at basketball #lakerswin #LakeShow — Alex Caruso (@ACFresh21) January 26, 2021

James is among the MVP contenders, coming in at +900, behind Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic and 76ers star Joel Embiid at most sportsbooks.

READ NEXT: Browns WR Odell Beckham Has One-Word Response to Award