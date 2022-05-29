Lakers Could Swap LeBron James for All-Star Center & 2 Emerging Guards: Exec

When LeBron James left the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2018, nobody could’ve foreseen them surpassing the Los Angeles Lakers within four years. However, that’s exactly what happened this season. Both teams missed the playoffs this season but the Lakers had a 33-49 record and didn’t even make the play-in tournament while the Cavaliers went 44-38 and would’ve made the playoffs without two play-in tournament losses.

LeBron still has a lot of love for his hometown and the Cavaliers have a much brighter future than the Lakers. The superstar made it seem like a return to Cleveland was possible when he told Jason Lloyd of The Atheltic that the “door’s not closed.” The Cavaliers have a good, young team, but LeBron could be the piece to get them back into title contention.

Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney spoke to an Eastern Conference executive who speculated what a trade between the Lakers and Cavaliers for LeBron could look like.

“I think you’d have Cleveland, obviously. It’s hard to see a deal that makes sense, though,” the executive said. “You could start with Jarrett Allen, especially if you think that (Evan) Mobley is your center down the line. And then Collin Sexton as a sign-and-trade piece, but that might have to be a separate deal because of the luxury tax, a third team involved. And a young piece like Isaac Okoro. It is a tough thing to take a young team and give up some pieces for a guy LeBron’s age but it would have to look like that in order to happen, I would think.”

Would Lakers Actually Trade LeBron?

If the Lakers considered making this deal with the Cavaliers, it would be an acceptance that they can’t compete for a title right now. This would be a move for the future. That said, it wouldn’t be the worst move they can make.

If Los Angeles looks at the current state of the team and can’t find a path back to being contenders, then trying to salvage the future wouldn’t be the worst idea in the world. Jarrett Allen is an All-Star while Colin Sexton was trending in that direction before getting injured this season. A core of Anthony Davis, Allen and Sexton could win a lot of games. Now, the team wouldn’t be good enough to compete with the best in the West next season but it would be a group that has a lot of upside.

Cavaliers Would Be Better off Focusing on Youth

LeBron is the greatest player in Cavaliers history and there isn’t a close second. If he wanted to sign with the team, they should welcome him with open arms. However, it’s different when they’d have to trade their best young assets. Cleveland shouldn’t and won’t consider selling the farm for LeBron.

It’s a different story if he becomes a free agent after next season and wants to sign with the team but short of that, the Cavaliers aren’t the right team. The only teams that should consider trading for him if he becomes available are teams that have their championship windows open. A team like the Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets or Phoenix Suns could make sense but not a young team like the Cavaliers.

