Lakers Star LeBron James Gets ‘Courtside Karen’ Trending

There’s no such thing as a quiet Monday night in the NBA, at least when LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are involved.

James got into a verbal altercation with a fan — later identified as Juliana Carlos — who was kicked out midway through the fourth quarter of the Lakers’ 107-99 victory against the Atlanta Hawks.

Juliana Carlos got the boot with three others — including her husband Chris Carlos — after yelling at James and refusing to put on her mask.

Four fans were ejected from the ATL-LAL game, per the Hawks. Two of them, Juliana and Chris Carlos, got into a shouting match w/ LeBron in the 4th Q. LeBron: "At the end of the day, I'm happy fans are back in the building. … I don't feel like it was warranted to be kicked out" — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 2, 2021

Carlos’ explanation of the situation didn’t exactly make it look any better, saying she would “f— up” James up if he talked to her husband one more time.

“So, I’m minding my own business and Chris has been a Hawks fan forever. He’s been watching the games for 10 years. Whatever, he has this issue with LeBron. I don’t have an issue with LeBron. I don’t give a f— about LeBron,” she says in the video, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN. “Anyway, I’m minding my own business, drinking my [beverage], having fun. All of the sudden, LeBron says something to my husband and I see this and I stand up and I go, ‘Don’t f—ing talk to my husband!’ And he looks at me and he goes, ‘Sit the f— down, bitch.’ And I go, ‘Don’t f—ing call me a bitch. You sit the f— down. Get the f— out of here. Don’t f—ing talk to my husband like that.'”

LeBron has met his match pic.twitter.com/UmhZ9Y26KK — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 2, 2021

James kept it professional when asked about the incident during his press conference, even saying he didn’t think they needed to be kicked out.

“At the end of the day, I’m happy fans are back in the building,” he said after putting up 21 points, nine assists and seven rebounds to help L.A. to the win. “I miss that interaction. I need that interaction, we as players need that interaction. I don’t feel like it was warranted to be kicked out.”

However, he couldn’t help himself when he jumped on Twitter after the game.

“Courtside Karen was MAD MAD,” he wrote.

Courtside Karen was MAD MAD!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 2, 2021

‘Courtside Karen’ Reactions Pour in After LeBron’s Tweet

“Courtside Karen” quickly started trending after James’ tweet with a deluge of incredible reactions.

LeBron really got “Courtside Karen” trending with his tweet. 💀 pic.twitter.com/NxaDEfrFhF — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 2, 2021

Most of his teammates just tweeted crying laughing emojis with the hashtag. Montrezl Harrell wrote in response to Lakers guard Quinn Cook, “Big dawg a fool lol.”

Big dawg a fool lol 😂 — Montrezl Harrell (@MONSTATREZZ) February 2, 2021

The situation even brought singer Halsey — a noted Lakers fans with her own verified account to tweet during games — out of hibernation for some solid shade.

Carlos gained thousands of followers on Instagram following the incident. Her most recent post had more than 13,000 comments — most referencing the incident with James — a stark contrast from her earlier posts that sat around 100.

LeBron James in Walk-Off Video: ‘I Don’t Get Tired’

Believe it or not, there was a basketball game played on Monday night. The victory against the Hawks marked the end of a long road trip that started back on Jan. 21 for LA. The Lakers went 5-2 away from Staples Center and James became the MVP betting favorite thanks to some strong outings.

Updated MVP odds via @betonline_ag LeBron – 11/4

Embiid – 9/2

Jokic – 9/2

Doncic – 6/1

KD – 13/2

Giannis – 11/1

Steph – 12/1

Dame – 25/1

AD – 28/1

Kawhi- 33/1

Harden – 40/1

PG13 – 50/1

Brown – 66/1

Tatum – 75/1

Kyrie – 100/1

Bam – 150/1 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 1, 2021

There has been a lot of talk about the tread on James’ tires in his 18th season, but “The King” has made one thing very clear — he’s not tired.

James was caught leaving the court by the Lakers video team after beating the Hawks and delivered an epic clip.

“That’s how you close out the road trip. After 13 days, 14 days, tired. It don’t mean nothing. Tired is only in the mind,” he tells the camera. “You tell yourself you’re going to be tired, you’re going to be tired. I don’t get tired. Lakeshow, we’re coming home.”

The Lakers have a few days off before they face the Nuggets on Thursday.

