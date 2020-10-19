LeBron James Shares Perfect Reaction to Dodgers’ Epic Comeback

Things were looking bleak for the Los Angeles Dodgers after they fell into a 3-1 hole against the Atlanta Braves in the NLCS. Well, they were able to turn it around and are now headed to the World Series to face off against the Tampa Bay Rays. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has been rooting for the Dodgers all postseason and sent them the perfect message after the comeback.

The Joe Kelly face from a regular-season game against the Houston Astros has now become an iconic picture in Los Angeles. The Dodgers almost had a chance to get their revenge against Houston in the World Series but they couldn’t pull off the win in Game 7 of the ALCS. As LeBron said, the job isn’t finished yet and they’ll be facing off against a formidable Rays team that finished with the best record in the AL and took out the New York Yankees earlier in the playoffs.

Dodgers Heading to 3rd World Series in 4 Years

While it’s certainly exciting for the Dodgers to be back in the World Series after an absence last year, this will be their third in four years. Most teams would be excited about that fact but the Dodgers haven’t won a World Series title since 1988. Considering they almost always have a good team and spend a ton of money, that simply isn’t good enough.

Los Angeles may have just won an NBA championship but they are also hungry for a World Series title. The Dodgers have an absurd amount of talent almost every year but they still haven’t gotten over the hump. They almost flopped once again against the Braves but were able to hold them off. Perhaps the adversity they faced in the NLCS will better prepare them for the World Series.

Cody Bellinger Dislocated His Shoulder During Celebration

2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger was having a subpar series against the Braves but played hero in Game 7 as he hit the go-ahead home run late in the game. Unfortunately, Bellinger got a little too excited and dislocated his shoulder during the celebration.

“I hit Kiké’s shoulder a little too hard and my shoulder popped out,” Bellinger said, via USA Today. “They had to pop it back in so I could play defense. It kinda hurt.

“I’m going to maybe use my left arm (next time). I’ve never dislocated that one.”

Bellinger hurt himself in the celebration? pic.twitter.com/7or9FUUxla — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) October 19, 2020

The shoulder was popped back into place and it doesn’t sound like the Dodgers are worried about it. Hopefully, it doesn’t affect him much in the World Series. Bellinger has struggled in the postseason but he has shown more patience as he notched six walks in the NLCS.

“Cody’s as talented as any player in baseball,” manager Dave Roberts said, “but I think this postseason is showing him the value of controlling the strike zone, winning the pitches, taking the walk and if they make a mistake, you can still slug.”

