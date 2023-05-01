LeBron James Sounds Off on Draymond Green Ahead of Lakers-Warriors Series

After the Los Angeles Lakers finished practice on May 1, LeBron James sounded off on Golden State Warriors All-Star Draymond Green.

James said while he and Green have a “great relationship” off the court, the two will compete against each other at a high level during the Lakers-Warriors series.

“We have a great relationship that lies off the floor that people don’t wanna understand and that’s okay,” James said. “Who cares. That doesn’t stop us from going out and competing at a high level and wanting the other to not be successful when we go against each other. But when we’re not playing each other, we support each other, both on and off the floor. And our families are very close. And when it comes to that, we don’t really care what nobody say about our relationship. I think it’s pretty stupid honestly. But we’re fierce competitors and everyone knows that.”

James and Green have the same agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group. The two champions have somehow become close friends despite what happened in Game 4 of the 2016 Finals when James was on the Cleveland Cavaliers. LeBron and Green got into a fierce scuffle and the latter was suspended for Game 5. The Cavaliers beat the Warriors in the 2016 Finals, becoming the first team in NBA history to erase a 3-1 series deficit in the Finals.

Draymond Green Called LeBron James the GOAT in December

Green, who always speaks his mind, called James the GOAT over Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan in December. LeBron became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer in February.

“MJ didn’t beat the greatest team ever assembled nor did he run up against the greatest team ever assembled every year,” Green said. “You look at the skill set that Bron has, there’s nobody that has ever played the game of basketball that can do what LeBron James does on (a) basketball court. Nobody. Michael Jordan could do just about all that LeBron James does except for he for damn sure couldn’t pass like Bron. I love MJ. I think MJ is incredible. Like, MJ is MJ. Like, we all wanted to be like Mike. Like, I wear 23. C’mon now. Like, we all wanna be like Mike.

“But what LeBron has been able to do and how he can control the game and like to do it this long. Like MJ retired. Like this sh*t is grueling. Going to the Finals year after year after year. Bron went eight or nine straight. MJ took a break and right in the heat of that sh*t. Bron ain’t take no break. You know what he did? Went again and again and again and again. So for me, that’s why Bron over MJ for me. And on top of that, the talent nowadays is way better.”

James, who came into the NBA in 2003 straight out of high school, is first all-time in points, fourth in assists, ninth in steals, fourth in triple-doubles, third in player efficiency rating and sixth in points per game. “The King” is the only player to rank top-five all-time in both points and assists, win three Finals MVPs with three different teams and record 10,000+ points, 10,000+ rebounds and 10,000+ career assists.

Draymond Green on the Lakers: ‘They Are a Complete Team’

After the Warriors eliminated the Sacramento Kings in the first round of the playoffs in seven games, Green went on his podcast to talk about the Lakers, who defeated the Memphis Grizzlies in their first-round matchup in six games.

“They’re playing very good basketball,” Green said. “D’Angelo (Russell) at the point, Austin Reaves — whichever one you consider the point guard — they both have a lot of ball-handling responsibilities. Austin Reaves has been playin’ lights out for the past two and a half months. D’Angelo Russell found his stroke those last couple games against Memphis. Rui Hachimura has been playin’ great basketball. Jarred Vanderbilt, swiss army knife, does it all. Obviously, you got LeBron James at the four, goes without saying. Anthony Davis at the five, goes without saying. Troy Brown comin’ off the bench. Rui’s been comin’ off the bench as well, giving these guys great minutes. Malik Beasley comin’ in shootin’. Hadn’t found his stroke, but he’s a shooter and you gotta respect that, and at any moment, you know he can get goin’.

“They are a complete team. The vibes around the team is great. They play a really good brand of basketball. They defend. They present some challenges on the offensive end as well. It’ll be up to us to meet that force with force. You know they’re gonna rebound the basketball. They’ve done that incredibly well.”

The Lakers went 3-1 against the Warriors during the regular season.