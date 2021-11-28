NBA Reveals Findings on Hecklers of Lakers Star LeBron James

James briefly discussed what happened after the game but didn’t go into detail. However, he made it clear that they went over the line.

“I mean, nothing is uncomfortable for me,” James said, “but there is a difference between cheering on your home faithful, or booing opponents or things of that nature, not wanting your opponents to be successful, and then there are moments where it goes outside the line with gestures and words that shouldn’t be tolerated in our game. From nobody. Things I would never say to a fan, and a fan should never say to a player.”

Rumors swirled on the internet about what was said to trigger James. Many pointed to a comment from a fan who was allegedly in the building and heard the insults being thrown at “The King.”

If this is true, then Lebron has more restraint than most of us would. Ban them for life. Let them watch the games from the comfort of their MAGA rallies. pic.twitter.com/12qVNDb7s7 — Letting Go (@ProvideContext) November 25, 2021

“I was there. It was more than those two but they were the loudest. The girl said, ‘I hope Bronny dies in a car wreck.’ The guy kept chirping like a chicken sound. ‘Bronnys a bih bih bih. They were asked by staff to cool it once or twice, but hey.”