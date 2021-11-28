NBA Reveals Findings on Hecklers of Lakers Star LeBron James

A viral clip emerged this week of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James getting a pair of Indiana Pacers fans ejected and the league has announced their findings.
NBA spokesman Mike Bass said the two fans were, “ejected for violating the NBA Fan Code of Conduct,” per Shams Charania of The Athletic. Charania reported that the two fans made inappropriate comments and gestures toward Lakers star LeBron James, but no lifetime ban or further consequence is expected.
The broadcast caught James grabbing the referee and guiding him over to a man and a woman sitting courtside. Midway through overtime the Lakers star pointed at the duo and could be heard saying, “right f–-king here.” A worker from the arena came and escorted the duo off the floor.
Fans Were Allegedly Talking About LeBron James’ Son