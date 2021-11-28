NBA Reveals Findings on Hecklers of Lakers Star LeBron James

NBA Reveals Findings on Hecklers of Lakers Star LeBron James

  • 160 Views
  • 26 Shares
  • Updated

Getty Images Lakers star LeBron James.

A viral clip emerged this week of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James getting a pair of Indiana Pacers fans ejected and the league has announced their findings.

NBA spokesman Mike Bass said the two fans were, “ejected for violating the NBA Fan Code of Conduct,” per Shams Charania of The Athletic. Charania reported that the two fans made inappropriate comments and gestures toward Lakers star LeBron James, but no lifetime ban or further consequence is expected.

The broadcast caught James grabbing the referee and guiding him over to a man and a woman sitting courtside. Midway through overtime the Lakers star pointed at the duo and could be heard saying, “right f–-king here.” A worker from the arena came and escorted the duo off the floor.

Fans Were Allegedly Talking About LeBron James’ Son

James briefly discussed what happened after the game but didn’t go into detail. However, he made it clear that they went over the line.

“I mean, nothing is uncomfortable for me,” James said, “but there is a difference between cheering on your home faithful, or booing opponents or things of that nature, not wanting your opponents to be successful, and then there are moments where it goes outside the line with gestures and words that shouldn’t be tolerated in our game. From nobody. Things I would never say to a fan, and a fan should never say to a player.”

Rumors swirled on the internet about what was said to trigger James. Many pointed to a comment from a fan who was allegedly in the building and heard the insults being thrown at “The King.”

“I was there. It was more than those two but they were the loudest. The girl said, ‘I hope Bronny dies in a car wreck.’ The guy kept chirping like a chicken sound. ‘Bronnys a bih bih bih. They were asked by staff to cool it once or twice, but hey.”

James Fined for ‘Obscene Gesture’ During Same Game

Getty ImagesLeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers.

James was motivated by the trash talk from the fans, hitting a dagger 3-pointer moments later. After the shot, James did the Sam Cassell-inspired “big balls” dance, which resulted in a $15,000 fine.

James was also reprimanded for the league for using profanity in his postgame press conference while discussing his one-game suspension for an altercation with Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart.

“Rob [Pelinka] called me. I missed his call,” James told ESPN. “As soon as when I checked my phone and it was a missed call, I was like, ‘I know I’m suspended.’

“I mean, it’s some bulls–t. But whatever.”

James forfeited about $284,000 in salary due to the missed game, but all the fine money is just a drop in the bucket for the Lakers star, who has surpassed the billion-dollar mark in earnings over his career on and off the court.

James and the Lakers get another shot at Stewart and the Pistons on Sunday and hopefully cooler heads prevail.

Read More
,
Comment Here
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x