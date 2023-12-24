Lakers Star LeBron James Makes History, Reacts to D’Angelo Russell Benching

LeBron James took over D’Angelo Russell‘s starting point guard job and did wonders for a desperate Los Angeles Lakers team.

James became the oldest NBA player to score 40 points on a perfect 3-point shooting, leading the Lakers to a much-needed 129-120 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, December 23, on the road that snapped a four-game skid.

LeBron tonight: 40 PTS

7 REB

7 AST

2 STL

2 BLK

5-5 3P The oldest player in NBA history with 40+ points and 100 3P% in a game.

James strung nine straight points — two 3-pointers that sandwiched a 3-point play — late in the fourth quarter that finally put the Thunder away.

“To know I can go out and still make game-winning plays, can affect the game in multiple ways and can still close out a game in the fourth quarter when our team needed when they started making a run is always a good feeling for sure,” James told reporters after such big night a week before he turns 39.

But what set up James and the Lakers for success was coach Darvin Ham’s major decision to bench D’Angelo Russell in favor of the bigger and defensive-minded Jarred Vanderbilt. The switch allowed James to control the pace of the game on offense and gave the Lakers flexibility on defense.

“We add a lot of length from the perimeter to our wings all the way down to our center,” James told Spectrum Sportsnet’s sideline reporter Mike Trudell of Russell’s removal from the starting lineup.

“Obviously in [Anthony Davis], we have the ability to guard multiple positions, switch a lot of actions but more importantly we were able to clean glass and I thought when they missed shots, especially in that second and third quarter, we cleaned glass. They gave us an opportunity to score on another end.”

The Lakers outrebounded the Thunder (44-42) and only had nine turnovers, five less than their average (14.3) coming into the game.

Gabe Vincent’s Injury Update

Point guard LeBron is here to stay as Gabe Vincent, the Lakers’ top free agent acquisition, is mulling a major knee surgery.

“Gabe Vincent is considering a surgical procedure on his left knee that would keep him sidelined for 6-to-8 weeks,” ESPN’s Dave McMenamin posted on X ahead of the win over OKC. “Vincent’s camp is exhausting all other options before settling on surgery.”

Vincent has only appeared in five Lakers games this season after signing a three-year, $33 million contract this past offseason.

“You just have to make sure everything is well and good with him and his health first and foremost,” Ham said via Spectrum SportsNet on December 23. “And then you just try to activate Plan B, which is next man up, so to speak.

“Out No. 1, top priority is just to make sure that we know what’s going on with him, and put him in a position where he can get healthy.”

With Vincent out and Russell ineffective, the next man up was James, who stepped up big time.

What’s the Lakers Plan C?

While James was historically outstanding in his first point guard gig with the Lakers, it remains to be seen if it is sustainable.

Turning 39 next week, James could be exhausted by the time the playoffs arrive if he keeps on carrying the Lakers offense.

What’s the Plan C?

If Vincent misses a significant chunk of the season, the Lakers could pivot to looking for point guard help ahead of the February 8 trade deadline.