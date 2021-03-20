Lakers Get Concerning Injury News on LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ worst-case scenario for this season might be realized. Anthony Davis has already missed weeks of play with injury and things may have just gotten worse. In the second quarter of Saturday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks, LeBron James twisted his ankle in a very ugly way.

Here is the injury to LeBron’s ankle. 😬 pic.twitter.com/AHxYEnmdzt — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 20, 2021

He briefly came back into the game and sunk a 3-point shot but quickly left the game after that. He did not return. LeBron has an amazing history of being able to overcome injuries so the fact that he didn’t return to the game is a major cause for concern. According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, the superstar will be receiving an MRI on his right ankle.

LeBron James is receiving a MRI on his right ankle, sources tell ESPN. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 20, 2021

LeBron was able to walk off the court on his own without help so that’s a positive sign. However, seeing the 36-year-old in pain is certainly a scary sight. If he’s out for the season, the Lakers can kiss their championship hopes goodbye, even if Davis returns. Los Angeles will be holding its breath until more info comes to light. Fortunately, his X-ray results are negative, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

X-rays negative on LeBron James’ right ankle, source tells ESPN. MRI results still pending. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 20, 2021

Frank Vogel Addresses Injury

After the game, it’s easy to see why the Lakers might be deflated. They’re already missing one of their best players and if LeBron’s injury is very serious, the season is all but over. Head coach Frank Vogel addressed the injury but didn’t get into details.

“He’s got an ankle injury, and that’s all the information I have at this time,” Vogel said after the game.

It’s still very early in the process so it’s hard for the coach to give any concrete answers. Vogel did admit that things are becoming more difficult with injuries starting to pile up.

“It’s certainly going to be a challenge when you are undermanned,” he said.

The Lakers have relied heavily on LeBron with Davis being out. It’s easy to blame wear and tear for him getting hurt but it was a freak play that could’ve happened at any moment. It’s hard to imagine that his ankle wouldn’t have gotten hurt even if he did have a full offseason and the same play took place.

Lakers Postgame: Frank Vogel (3/20/21)Subscribe for the latest Lakers' content: youtube.com/channel/UC8CSt-oVqy8pUAoKSApTxQw Follow us on Facebook: facebook.com/lakers Follow us on Instagram: instagram.com/lakers/ Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/Lakers Get the Lakers app: nba.com/lakers/multimedia… Check out the Lakers full 2019-20 regular-season schedule: nba.com/lakers/schedule 2021-03-20T22:32:45Z

Lakers Players Chime In

One thing that will certainly be a talking point if LeBron’s injury is serious is Solomon Hill’s role. He was the one who landed on the star’s ankle when he dived for the ball. Lakers center Montrezl Harrell was not happy with Hill’s decision-making.

“We don’t feel like it was one of those basketball-type plays,” Harrell said, via Kyle Goon.

“He had to go through his leg to get the ball,” he added while saying that he didn’t believe did anything intentionally but the NBA should take a look at the play.

Guard Dennis Schroder also said that the play was “unnecessary,” via Goon.

Obviously, basketball is a fast-paced sport and accidents happen. It’s highly unlikely that Hill would intentionally try to hurt the face of the NBA. While it’s easy for everybody to be in panic mode right now, it’s important to remain patient and let the medical staff do its job.

