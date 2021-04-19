Lakers Star LeBron James Breaks Silence on Injury

LeBron James has been fairly quiet during his time on the sideline with a high-ankle sprain, but the Los Angels Lakers superstar shared some thoughts on his situation via social media this weekend.

After the Lakers beat the Western Conference-leading Utah Jazz on Saturday, James wrote in an Instagram post: “Impatiently patiently waiting.”

James has been out nearly a month with the ankle injury, which he suffered when Atlanta’s Solomon Hill took a tumble into his leg. The four-time MVP screamed in pain on the court after the injury, which was shocking to see considering how invincible he’s appeared during his career.

“I haven’t necessarily seen him scream and squall like that, probably ever, not even with that groin,” Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma told reporters after the injury. “It had to hurt a little bit, for sure.”

James is expected to return to the court at the end of the month, per a timeline provided by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski last week.

James was an MVP candidate at the time of the injury, although he’s no longer considered a contender after being sidelined for so long. James is averaging 25.4 points on 51.3 percent shooting to go with 7.9 rebounds and 7.9 assists.

LeBron James Eager to Get Back on the Court

As James noted in the post, he’s being patient with the injury, knowing that he can’t risk re-injury with the playoffs approaching. But it hasn’t been easy for him, which he has noted multiple times.

“Woke up out of my sleep to use the restroom and thought to myself — MAN I WANNA HOOP! MISS IT SO MUCH!” James tweeted at the beginning of April. “Ok anyways back to sleep I go.”

Woke up out of my sleep to use the restroom and thought to myself…. MAN I WANNA HOOP! MISS IT SO MUCH! 🤦🏾‍♂️. Ok anyways back to sleep I go #BasketballJones — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 4, 2021

James noted a week ago on Instagram that a storm was coming, a warning that he and Anthony Davis are getting close to a return to bolster the defending champs, who have slid to No. 5 in the Western Conference with their starts on the sideline.

“The weatherman says the weather is changing soon and predicts a thunderstorm,” James wrote as the caption on a photo of himself and Davis. “It’s coming. Prepare and take proper caution measures to stay safe.”

Anthony Davis Out Again on Monday

Davis has been out since February 14 with a calf strain and Achilles tendinosis. While there was a glimmer of hope that he could return to the lineup during a mini-series against the Jazz on Saturday or Monday, it appears the big man’s return will come a little later. The Lakers have listed Davis as “out” for Monday’s game against the Jazz.

The Lakers continue to list Anthony Davis as out for Monday’s home date with Utah. So Davis’ return to the lineup likely comes Thursday or Saturday in Dallas against a Mavs team that has lost four straight at home … including tonight after the Kings had lost nine in a row. pic.twitter.com/76TPnvFZ7w — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) April 19, 2021

The most likely date for his return appears to be Thursday on the road against Dallas.

“He’s tired of being a patient and ready to be a player again, so he’s eager to get to work in real practice the next few days in live work, and more eager to get back on the floor,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said, noting Davis will be on a minutes restriction. “And obviously that’s going to give our whole group a big lift.”

Prior to the injury, Davis was averaging 22.5 points and 8.4 rebounds, while also helping bolster the Lakers’ stout defense with 1.8 blocks and 1.3 steals.

