Lakers’ LeBron James Issues Cryptic Message Regarding Return from Injury

It looks like Los Angeles Lakers superstar small forward LeBron James is close to returning from his right foot tendon injury. The four-time MVP and four-time Finals MVP posted a picture on his Instagram account of him in a recovery chamber with two emojis.

This particular photo has been used a lot by athletes who are recovering from an injury and close to coming back.

LeBron James on IG 👑⏳ pic.twitter.com/bwB0a2b29x — The Laker Files (@LakerFiles) March 14, 2023

James suffered his injury on February 26 against the Dallas Mavericks. The NBA’s all-time leading scorer is no longer in a walking boot, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

“Despite seeing their three-game winning streak come to an end, there was one positive development for the Lakers on Sunday,” McMenamin wrote on March 12. “LeBron James rejoined the team after being on a medically excused absence in the past week. The 20-year veteran is no longer wearing a walking boot. The tendon injury in his right foot will be reevaluated in approximately a week and a half, according to the team.”

James won’t play against the New Orleans Pelicans on March 14, but he was on the court during shootaround, taking shots from the free-throw line. The Lakers announced that the King also did some weightlifting in New Orleans.

LeBron James did some weight lifting and shooting today. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) March 14, 2023

LeBron James, back on the court, taking free throws after shootaround in New Orleans pic.twitter.com/W7N6Vx71sw — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 14, 2023

James, 38, is averaging 29.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists this season while shooting 50.1% from the field, 30.8% from beyond the arc and 75.9% from the free-throw line. The Lakers have 14 games remaining in the regular season, beginning with a road back-to-back against the Pelicans on March 14 and the Houston Rockets on March 15.

The top six seeds in the Western Conference automatically qualify for the playoffs, while seeds 7-10 make the play-in tournament. The Lakers’ final game of the season is on April 9 against the Utah Jazz.

LeBron James Is Working Hard to Come Back

On March 10, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on “Get Up” that James is “turning over every stone” to play again. The Akron Hammer will be re-evaluated by doctors in approximately a week and a half.

“From what I am told, LeBron is turning over every stone he possibly can from a treatment perspective to get that foot in position to return at some point this season,” Windhorst said.

James signed a two-year, $97.1 million extension with the Lakers in August. The future Hall of Famer has a player option for the 2024-25 season. LeBron told The Athletic’s Jason Lloyd in February 2022 that he would do anything to play with his son, Bronny, in the NBA. No father has played with or against his son in the league.

LeBron James Left the Lakers for a Bit

James was medically excused by the Lakers last week and head coach Darvin Ham thinks that was the right thing to do.

“It’s also good for him to unplug a little bit,” Ham said on March 12. “Not be detached necessarily, but just mentally get a little bit of a calming to everything that’s transpired over the year. … It’s not just about him getting healthy. It’s about him being in a good place mentally and spiritually so we get the best version of him when he returns.”

James is averaging 27.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.0 assists as a member of the Lakers. He joined the purple and gold in 2018.