Lakers Star LeBron James Sends Strong Message to Anthony Davis

LeBron James has heard the Anthony Davis slander and is not having any of it as the Los Angeles Lakers look to bounce back next season. James took to Instagram to post a highlight reel of Davis and emphasize that he has big expectations for the Lakers big man in 2022-23. The Lakers superstar predicts that Davis is about to be “unleashed.”

“Get It Twisted if you want too! I’m due time he’ll remind you once again why he’s HIM!!!” James noted in a June 15, 2022 Instagram post. “And I can’t wait for it to be unleashed! 😤😤😤〰️”

James’ video already topped four million views just one day after the superstar posted the message. Here is a look at James’ Instagram post that has Lakers fans buzzing.

A.D. Admitted He Had Not Shot a Basketball in More Than 2 Months

Anthony Davis: "I haven't shot a basketball since probably April 5th." pic.twitter.com/5V7hzptXf8 — 𝙎𝙝𝙪𝙗𝙝 ⁶𓅓 (@OVOLakeShow) June 12, 2022

James’ comments come after Davis’ drew criticism for admitting he had not shot a basketball since April 5, not exactly what Lakers fans want to hear from a big man who shot 18.6% from long range during the 2021-21 season. Days later, NBA shooting coach Lethal Shooter posted a photo of himself alongside Davis indicating the two were working out together.

“Great workout today getting my brother @antdavis23 ready for next season,” Lethal Shooter noted via a June 15 Instagram post. “It’s been over a year and a half since we locked in! God is truly good to help others master The Art of Shooting. BROTHER 4 LIFE! -Stay locked in!🎯”

Ham on Davis: ‘I Think He’s the Key’

The challenge for Davis has been staying healthy only appearing in 76 combined games over the last two seasons, including just 40 contests in 2021-22. Despite missing 42 games last season, Davis has been impactful when he is on the court. Davis posted 23.2 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.3 blocks per game last season.

Newly appointed Lakers head coach Darvin Ham emphasized that Davis will be the “key” to the Lakers’ success moving forward. Ham also added that the Lakers are relying on Davis to be “healthy” and “in a good mental space” throughout the season.

“I think he’s the key, like he’s the key,” Ham explained during his June 6 press conference. “We’ve all seen what can happen when he’s healthy, when he’s playing at a high level. …He’s going to be the main piece, the centerpiece of it [the Lakers defense].

“LeBron is always going to be great. LeBron is going to be LeBron. Russ is going to be Russ, but we need consistency out of Anthony Davis. We need him to be healthy. We need him to be in a good mental space, and we need him to be [as] consistent as possible, back to playing that championship-type basketball, at that level. And we’re gonna do everything in our power to support him and give him whatever he needs and keep him moving forward and, again, getting strong as the season gets longer.”