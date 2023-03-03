Sixers’ Joel Embiid Issues Strong Statement on Lakers’ LeBron James

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid still thinks Los Angeles Lakers superstar small forward LeBron James is the best player in the NBA despite being 38 years old.

During a March 1 interview with Melissa Rohlin of Fox Sports, Embiid said it was nice to be selected by James as the first overall pick in the 2023 All-Star Game draft.

“The best player in the NBA, since he has been in the league for 20 years, he shows you that — and that’s someone that’s extremely smart, that knows basketball, you know, one of the smartest players ever,” Embiid said. “Often you hear the media [say] this guy, that guy is better. And then I end up not being a starter, which is cool. But then again, someone like that comes out and picks you first. I mean, it shows you that maybe some of the guys that are saying that stuff and voting, they may be wrong.”

Embiid’s teammate, Sixers guard James Harden, told Rohlin that he wasn’t surprised by James’ pick.

“Joel is one of, if not the best, two-way players on the planet right now,” Harden said. “He’s [nearly] leading the league in scoring, and he also changes games defensively. I think that’s why he’s such a special player. There’s no one who demands more double- and triple-teams. If you ask any NBA player who is the most unguardable player in the league, everyone would say Joel is.”

Several Retired NBA Players Agree With Joel Embiid

David Aldridge and Josh Robbins of The Athletic surveyed 101 former players for their annual retired players survey. James, who became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer this season, was voted as the best player in the NBA over Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee Bucks swingman Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“LeBron James. The body of work and what he is currently doing at his age makes him the best of his time.” – Jumaine Jones, who played for six teams from 1999 to 2007, told The Athletic.

James is averaging 29.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists this season while shooting 50.1% from the floor, 30.8% from beyond the arc and 75.9% from the free-throw line. The four-time MVP and four-time Finals MVP is 17th in the NBA in points, seventh in points per game, 13th in assists per game and 11th in player efficiency rating.

LeBron James Currently Has a Right Foot Tendon Injury

James suffered a right foot tendon injury on February 26 against the Dallas Mavericks. The King will be re-evaluated in approximately three weeks.

LeBron James has been evaluated by Lakers team physicians and medical staff, and it has been determined that he has sustained a right foot tendon injury. James will be reevaluated in approximately three weeks. — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 2, 2023

Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report reported on March 2 that James won’t require surgery on his right foot. LBJ is currently in a walking boot.

“So what I can say on LeBron is that sources did inform me that he will not require surgery,” Haynes said on Episode 12 of his “#thisleague UNCUT” podcast with Marc Stein. “That’s good news for the Lakers. So right now, it’s all about time and the rehabbing process.”

The Lakers are in 11th place in the Western Conference standings with a record of 30-33.