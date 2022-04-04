LeBron James Gets Ripped by Lakers Legend

Before the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Denver Nuggets on April 3, LeBron James got ripped by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Abdul-Jabbar was at Crypto.com Arena to present Carmelo Anthony with the newly designed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Trophy to honor Anthony as the NBA’s Social Justice Champion for the 2020-21 season, and during his media session with reporters, the NBA’s all-time points leader took some shots at LeBron.

“Some of the things he’s done and said are really beneath him, as far as I can see,” Abdul-Jabbar said about LeBron. “Some of the great things that he’s done, he’s standing on both sides of the fence almost, you know? It makes it hard for me to accept that when he’s committed himself to a different take on everything. It’s hard to figure out where he’s standing. You’ve got to check him out every time.”

This is the third time Abdul-Jabbar has bashed LeBron this season. The first time came in November after LeBron hit a clutch shot against the Indiana Pacers and did the famous Sam Cassell dance. Abdul-Jabbar wasn’t a fan of the King dancing and talked about his disapproval on his Substack channel.

Almost a month later, Abdul-Jabbar took aim at LeBron once again after the four-time Finals MVP shared a Spider-Man meme to his Instagram account showing three matching Spider-Man characters pointing at one another, coupled with the labels “COVID,” “cold” and “flu.” Abdul-Jabbar wrote a long Substack column, saying that LeBron’s social media post was a “blow to his worthy legacy” because the “implication is that LeBron doesn’t understand the difference among these three illnesses, even after all the information that’s presented in the press.”

A few hours after the Lakers fell to the Nuggets, Abdul-Jabbar clarified his comments about LeBron by writing an email to Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times. The six-time champion wanted everyone to know that he’s still a huge fan of LeBron.

Abdul-Jabbar expands on his LeBron comments

Abdul-Jabbar wrote that LeBron “is still the daunting hero I described two years ago.” However, the Hall of Famer won’t stop calling out the Lakers superstar when he deems it necessary.

“LeBron is still the daunting hero I described two years ago,” Abdul-Jabbar wrote. “He’s still a major force in improving lives in the Black Community. He’s still one of the greatest basketball players in history. He’s still a man who has earned the overwhelming admiration of millions. And every day he goes out and proves why he deserves that admiration.

“On occasion, I have chided LeBron when I thought he was dropping the ball when it came to supporting the community. But I did so in the spirit of a loving older brother offering guidance, whether wanted or not. So, when I said that he has done some things he should be embarrassed about, that wasn’t a slam or a barb or even a finger wag, it was me recapping some of what I’d said in the past. The Sports Illustrated article was an homage to LeBron for winning the Muhammad Ali Legacy Award for his role in social activism. So, when I think he may be veering from the path that made him win that award, I’ll mention it. I’m a journalist. That’s what I do. But I believe LeBron is strong enough and gracious enough to understand that I have only love for him in my heart.”

LeBron is on pace to pass Abdul-Jabbar as the leading scorer in NBA history next season. Abdul-Jabbar, who has held the record since April 5, 1984, will be happy for LeBron when he breaks his record.

Kareem on LeBron Breaking His Record: ‘I’m All for Him Doing It’

Abdul-Jabbar scored 38,387 points during his legendary career. When LeBron passes him next season, the 19-time All-Star won’t be upset.

“I’m all for him doing it,” Abdul-Jabbar said. “There’s no envy there.”

It will be interesting to see if LeBron and Abdul-Jabbar have a conversation after what the latter has said about the former this season. It would certainly be sad if two of the greatest players in NBA history have beef.