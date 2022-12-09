Cavs’ Kevin Love Goes Off About Lakers’ LeBron James

After the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Los Angeles Lakers on December 6, Cavs All-Star power forward Kevin Love had some things to say about Lakers star LeBron James.

Love, who played four seasons with James on the Cavaliers from 2014-15 to 2017-18, told reporters that the King is “arguably top one or two greatest players of all time.”

“He’s arguably top one or two greatest players of all time,” Love said about James. “Any time you get an opportunity to play against him, that’s always going to be special. I think last year, we got really caught up with him coming home because obviously the crowd is going to be into it. Akron and Cleveland, that’s their hometown hero, always will be.”

James and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan are universally recognized as the two best players in NBA history. MJ and LeBron have combined to win nine regular-season MVPs, 10 championships and 10 Finals MVPs.

Love on LeBron: ‘I Personally Think He Is One’

When reporters asked Love if James is the best or second-best player in NBA history, the UCLA product said with a smile, “I have seen it firsthand playing with him. I personally think he is one, but again, that’s up for debate for everybody.”

Jordan averaged 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists during his stellar career with the Bulls and Washington Wizards. He won 10 scoring titles, three steals titles and three All-Star Game MVPs. Jordan is one of three players to win MVP and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season. Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon and Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo are the other two.

Jordan is fifth in NBA history in points, first in points per game, third in steals and first in player efficiency rating. He still holds the record for the most points scored in a playoff game (63).

James, who grew up idolizing Jordan, has career averages of 27.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.3 assists with the Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Lakers. He’s the only player in NBA history to win three Finals MVPs with three different teams and to record 10,000+ points, 10,000+ rebounds and 10,000+ career assists.

An 18-time All-Star, James is second in NBA history in points, sixth in assists, 11th in steals, fifth in triple-doubles, second in player efficiency rating and fifth in points per game. The Akron Hammer is the only player to rank top-10 all-time in both points and assists.

Jordan won six championships, six Finals MVPs and five regular-season MVPs with the Bulls during the ’90s. He went 6-0 in the Finals and three-peated twice. James, meanwhile, is a four-time champion, four-time Finals MVP and four-time regular-season MVP.

LeBron Insists He’s Still Chasing Titles

James, who is set to pass Lakers icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the leading scorer in league history this season, still wants to win more championships despite having four rings.

“I’m still playing at an extremely high level,” James said on December 6. “I’m not out there to f—- around. What would I do that for? Me and (Tom) Brady. We’re the same people. We out there for championships.”

James is averaging 25.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 6.4 assists this season while shooting 46.6% from the field, 33.1% from beyond the arc and 71.8% from the free-throw line. The Chosen One turns 38 on December 30.