Lakers Star LeBron James Lays Down Harsh Reality of Knee Injury

LeBron James does not feel 100% and it sounds like he may not be for the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers season due to an issue with his left knee.

The diagnosis on the knee was fairly vague back on January 27, with the team saying that the general swelling and discomfort started prior to a game against Philadelphia. While he returned after a five-game absence, James made it clear that he’s still not back to full health and that the knee will be an issue going forward.

“It’s here,” James said of his knee while speaking to reporters on Tuesday’s practice. “It’s the same as my ankle (last year). The only way it can get back to full strength is rest and I haven’t had the luxury of having rest.”

James missed 20 games last season due to an ankle injury he suffered when Hawks forward Solomon Hill rolled into his leg while diving for a loose ball. James admitted prior to this season he probably came back a bit too soon in an effort to play in the playoffs, considering how much time he needed in the offseason to get right.

“It took a while,” James told reporters on October 18. “I didn’t do much basketball stuff for probably the first two months of the summer, which is very rare for me, because my ankle wasn’t responding how I would like it to respond.

“And the best thing about the summertime was I had time. I had time to just really get ready when my ankle was ready to go. I was always training, just wasn’t on the basketball court much. Always doing other stuff, training, pushing, seeing if I could do other stuff with my ankle, and until I got to a point where I didn’t feel any sharp pains anymore, and my flexibility was back to where it was before. That’s when I knew I could get back on the floor.”

That being said, James has been in stellar form. He’s averaging 29 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists, shooting 52% from the field. He’s scored 25 points or more in every game since mid-December.

Lakers Dealing With Other Injuries

James is not the only member of the Lakers who is ailing. The team will be without guard Avery Bradley (knee) and veteran sharpshooter Carmelo Anthony (hamstring) on Wednesday against the Jazz.

“We have missed Carmelo Anthony in the lineup,” Vogel said. “No other way to put it than that. I definitely think those two games could have been different. We still have to win those games regardless of who is in the lineup. But we’re definitely eager to get him back.”

The Lakers will also be missing Kendrick Nunn, who has yet to play in a game this season. General manager Rob Pelinka said recently that Nunn is expected to make his debut in late March. The former All-Rookie selection was slated to return from a bone bruise in his knee in January but suffered a setback in his rehab.