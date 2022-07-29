Ex-Raider Charles Woodson Pitches Lakers Trade LeBron James for Star Guard

It’s now been weeks since Kyrie Irving was first linked to the Los Angeles Lakers. There’s been little movement on a possible trade and it’s becoming less likely it will happen. Regardless, nothing will gain momentum until the Brooklyn Nets make a decision on Kevin Durant.

Most of the Irving trade packages to the Lakers have involved the Nets getting Russell Westbrook and draft picks. However, that isn’t a fair trade to some. NFL Hall of Famer and former Raiders star Charles Woodson believes that the Lakers need to offer up LeBron James for Irving if it’ll be a fair trade.

Part of the appeal for Irving to go to Los Angeles would be to team up with LeBron so it’s hard to imagine he’d be thrilled with this trade. The Lakers star might also veto it as he wants to stay in Los Angeles. It’s certainly an interesting idea from Woodson considering Irving is the younger of the two stars. That said, neither team would likely see this as the best option.

ALL the latest Los Angeles Lakers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lakers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lakers!

LeBron Doesn’t Want to Leave L.A.

There’s been a lot of chatter that LeBron could skip signing an extension with the Lakers this offseason so that he can weigh his options once his contract is up. While there’s still a strong chance that happens, it appears the superstar has no desire to switch teams. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, LeBron would only leave the Lakers for one reason.

“The prevailing thinking in league circles holds that only the chance to play elsewhere alongside son Bronny James, who will be eligible for the 2024 draft and continues to develop as an NBA prospect, would spur LeBron to push for an L.A. exit,” Stein wrote.

LeBron has been very open about wanting to play with his son. This news isn’t a surprise. This could be a good development for the Lakers as it means that the superstar doesn’t plan to leave over the course of the next two seasons. At that point, LeBron will be 40, and losing him wouldn’t be as big of a blow.

Should Lakers Consider Trading LeBron?

It’s sounding like LeBron isn’t a flight risk but what if the Lakers want to move on? He’s getting older and the team wasn’t good last season. Perhaps trying to get something in return for him now would be smarter than having him wrap up his career in Los Angeles. The Lakers have always been sentimental with superstars so it’s difficult to see them trading him.

Plus, there’s the fact that a team can’t just trade LeBron. He doesn’t have a no-trade clause in his contract but no team is going to trade for him unless they have assurances that he wants to be there. LeBron is still one of the best players in the NBA and he’s helping keep the Lakers relevant. There might not be a great trade out there for him anyway.

READ NEXT: Raiders’ Maxx Crosby Delivers Strong Statement on Rock Ya-Sin

