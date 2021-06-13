Lakers’ LeBron James Has Strong Reaction to Kyrie Irving News

When it comes to serious injuries, the season has been a nightmare for the NBA. It started with Klay Thompson getting a season-ending injury before the season and things have only gotten worse. The season is nearing its end but the injuries haven’t slowed down the injuries.

The Brooklyn Nets have had issues staying healthy all season, especially James Harden. He’s only played a total of one minute in the current playoffs series against the Milwaukee Bucks. Kyrie Irving also missed time due to injury during the regular season and he could be in trouble once again. During Game 4 against the Bucks, Irving was forced to leave the game with an ankle sprain. Los Angeles Lakers star and former Irving teammate LeBron James had a strong reaction to the news.

Warning, the tweet does contain NSFW language.

Though LeBron and Irving have had their issues in the past, it’s clear there is still respect and admiration there. The Nets ruled him out for the rest of Game 4 and it remains to be seen how long he’ll be out. LeBron missed weeks with an ankle sprain and never fully recovered during the season.

LeBron Believes He Can Get Healthy in Offseason

With the injuries piling up for the Nets, their season could be in jeopardy after it looked like they’d be the favorites to win the Eastern Conference. The Lakers know what it’s like to have a season derailed by injuries. They had a 2-1 lead over the Phoenix Suns before Anthony Davis hurt his groin and the team dropped the next three games.

It also didn’t help that LeBron wasn’t fully healthy. He told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports that he was around 85% healthy during the playoffs. There wasn’t much the superstar could do outside of getting rest.

“I’m not worried about anything,” LeBron told Yahoo Sports after the season ended. “I just need rest. I was told that from the beginning. I gave what I had.”

Luckily, LeBron didn’t break or tear anything. He should be able to get his ankle right and get back to 100% before the next season starts up.

Injuries Have Played Large Role This Season

At this point, the NBA is probably hoping the season would just end already. There have been injuries to a lot of the league’s best players. Even the teams currently still in the playoffs are having issues. Not counting the Nets’ injuries, Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers has a torn meniscus, Jamal Murray isn’t playing for the Denver Nuggets right now and Donovan Mitchell and Chris Paul keep getting banged up.

There are still Conference Finals and NBA Finals matchups that need to be played. The way things are going, the league has to hold their breath that injuries don’t derail this entire season. Obviously, injuries are out of the league’s control but it’s hard to imagine they play after a shortened offseason again going forward.

