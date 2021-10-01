LeBron James Impressed by Ex-Brooklyn Nets Big Man During Lakers Camp

The Brooklyn Nets had quite a successful summer for a team that entered the offseason with very little cap space to work with. The additions of players like Patty Mills, Paul Millsap, and LaMarcus Aldridge will surely give their roster a much-needed boost. But bringing in new players meant having to part ways with others who were once an important part of the journey. One of the players the Nets had to part ways with was center DeAndre Jordan. But despite the Nets’ decision to cut ties with him, Jordan insists there are no hard feelings.

“I think it was just both parties wanted to figure out something that was best for both of us, and I feel like they gave me that respect as a veteran player to be able to understand that I wanted to be able to compete,” Jordan said per ESPN. “I’m a competitor, man. We all are in this league, and we want to be able to be out there and competing, but also it just worked better for both of us. I’m excited to be a part of this Laker franchise and this organization with this group of guys. I’m focused on here.”

LeBron James Impressed by DeAndre Jordan at Lakers Camp

The Nets traded Jordan to the Detroit Pistons and once he was bought out by Detroit, he did not hesitate to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers. Jordan is making the most of his opportunity as he is already catching the attention of Lakers’ star LeBron James per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

“When asked which guys out of the Lakers’ new faces have stood out through the first two days of training camp so far, LeBron James credited Kendrick Nunn, Kent Bazemore, and DeAndre Jordan as “playing really good ball for us.” Adding: “We’re just learning our system pretty fast”,” McMenamin tweeted on September 30.

Lakers Coach Hoping Jordan Can Fill Ex-Big Man’s Shoes

Centers Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee were two players that had a major role in the Lakers winning the 2020 NBA title inside of the Disney Bubble. While JaVale is no longer a Laker, Dwight is back with the franchise. Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy is hoping that Jordan can play a role similar to the one that McGee did on the Lakers championship squad.

“JaVale and Dwight were an awesome tandem back then and I’m hoping that he and DeAndre can do the same thing,” Handy said to Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports Network.

Mike Brown Reflects on His Coaching Career

As a three-time NBA champion, former Los Angeles Lakers coach Mike Brown has had a chance to coach some of the NBA’s greatest talents including Kyrie Irving and LeBron . An opportunity that he refers to as “special.”

“Obviously, it was great to coach them. Anytime you get a chance to be around those caliber players it is special. Not just the way they play the game, but how they feel, their intelligence, and with all of their character. All that stuff rubbed off on their teammates that is why they all had a lot of individual success and team success because of their dynamic personalities, “Brown told Landon Buford.

“A lot of people think they walk out of the phone booth, and they go perform, but they don’t understand the actual work that these guys put in. They all have the understanding that in order to be great you have to work harder than everybody else and all of those guys is a testament to that.”

The Nets and Lakers will meet October 3 in their first preseason game. While many are expecting this to be a preview of this year’s NBA Finals, Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, and Trevor Ariza are not expected to suit up for the Lakers. Buckle up!

