LeBron James Sends Strong Message to Teammates After Lakers Go Down 3-0

After the Los Angeles Lakers lost Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals to the Denver Nuggets to go down 3-0 in the series, LeBron James sent a strong message to his teammates.

“I mean, just got to get one,” James said. “Just one at a time. Just focus on Game 4, and you know, that’s all you can really think about. I mean, obviously, this game is over and done with. We had some opportunities, but we didn’t come through. So just get ready for Monday and just got to get one. It’s a one-game series for us. Every game counts, obviously.”

No team in NBA history has erased a 3-0 series deficit in the playoffs. James, who has made history over and over again during his legendary career, is looking forward to trying to make history again.

“Of course,” James said. “That’s the only mindset for me for sure.”

LeBron James Talks About Jamal Murray

Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray scored 37 points in Game 3. The Lakers had no answers for the Kentucky product, who had 30 points at halftime.

“I mean, once he gets going, it’s kind of hard to turn him off,” James said about Murray. “I mean, obviously you know, he got going from the very beginning. We watched one clip at halftime where we allowed him to see the ball go in because we didn’t match up in transition. And early in the first quarter, he had one from their left-wing by their bench, wide open shot. And a guy that has that type of rhythm, and we all know, I mean, Jamal is one of those guys in our league that if you — he’ll run off 20 in a quarter or 30 in a half, and that’s what he did tonight.

“So everyone in our league knows that, especially when he gets going and he gets to bouncing and shooting the three-ball, shooting the mid-range, posting up smaller guards. He can score at all three levels of the game — from the paint, from the free throw line and also from the three-point line. You tip your hat. He’s a hell of a player.”

Murray is averaging 35.0 points against the Lakers while shooting 52.1% from the field and 45.5% from beyond the arc.

LeBron James: The Role Players on the Nuggets Are Playing Well

James believes the role players on the Nuggets are playing well versus the Lakers, who have to win Game 4 to keep their season alive.

“I mean, obviously Jamal was fantastic in the first half today,” James said. “He got them off to a great start, and even with that, we were only down three at the half. I think it’s been the timely shots by their role players. Obviously, I think the KCPs and Michael Porter Jrs. and Bruce Browns, even Jeff hit a big-time timely shot today when we were kind of going on a run. I think it’s been the supporting cast that have kind of made those timely shots that’s allowed them to kind of have the edge.”

Game 4 is on Monday, May 22.