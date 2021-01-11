Lakers’ LeBron James Sends Message to LaMelo Ball

At just 19 years and 140 days old, LaMelo Ball became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double. The young Charolette Hornets star scored 22 points, notched 12 rebounds and 11 assists against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. He passed Markelle Fultz, who was the previous record holder.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James once held the record for youngest player to get a triple-double when he was 20 years and 20 days old. He sent Ball a message after his impressive feat.

LeBron James congratulates LaMelo Ball on becoming the youngest NBA player to record a triple double 👑 LaMelo vs. Hawks: 22 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists pic.twitter.com/NestusoxlO — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 10, 2021

Ball was the third pick in the 2020 NBA draft. He’s off to a solid start with the Hornets as he’s averaging 12.8 points per game, 6.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists. The expectations are very high for the youngest Ball brother and he’s off to a pretty solid start.

LeBron Has yet to Miss a Game This Season

LeBron just recently turned 36 last month but he’s somehow still not showing his age. Despite having a shortened offseason after the Lakers’ championship run, the superstar has yet to miss a game. He’s played in all 11 games for the team so far.

LeBron is dealing with a nicked up ankle so it’s even more impressive he hasn’t missed a game. It’s no secret that he isn’t a fan of load management but nobody would look at him differently if he took some time off considering the uniqueness of this season. The playoffs are significantly more important than the regular season so LeBron should take some time off eventually. While the Lakers do have a lot of talent, they aren’t winning a championship without their leader on the court.

LeBron Praises Talen Horton-Tucker

While LeBron has played in every game so far this season, he’s averaging a career-low in minutes (32.5 points per game). The Lakers’ depth has made it much easier for him to get off the court. One player who has stepped up this season is Talen Horton-Tucker. On Sunday against the Houston Rockets, the 20-year-old guard had a career game as he scored 17 points. LeBron has been really impressed with his young teammate.

“He just listens,” LeBron said Sunday. “He’s a sponge. Whatever you say to him, he’s going to apply it. He’s going to accept it first, then he’s going to apply it right away. There’s not that many young guys that can take something on the fly and then make it happen the very next play.

“You saw it tonight with his ability, obviously, to go 7-of-8 from the field, but it’s also his rebounding, his assists, his playmaking, and then having four assists to add on top of that. It was a big time game for him; for a kid that’s still growing into his own, but he’s beyond his years.”

Horton-Tucker got a ton of hype after his impressive preseason and it’s looking more and more like that wasn’t a fluke. He’s got a long way to go but he has a chance to be a very good player.

