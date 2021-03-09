LeBron ‘Loves’ NBA’s Leading Scorer, Been ‘Eying Him for Years’: Report

Since LeBron James joined the Los Angeles Lakers, they’ve come close to former a big-three a number of times. Kawhi Leonard considered joining up with him and Anthony Davis but ended up going to the Clippers. The team has also poked around and tried to make some trades for stars.

One name the Lakers have targeted for a while now is Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal. According to Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd, LeBron is also a big fan of the superstar guard and wants to play with him.

“I know LeBron loves him,” Cowherd said of Beal. “I’ve been told that by LeBron’s camp. They’ve been eying him for years. I’m not sure why people don’t make a run.”

Currently, Beal leads the NBA in scoring as he’s averaging 32.9 points a game. He’s been one of the league’s best scorers for years now but is in the midst of his best season. The Wizards got off to a horrific start to the season and were at the bottom of the league for a while. Due to that, a Beal trade was widely speculated. Washington is now 14-20, which places them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference. However, they are only two games out of the eighth-seed. It’s hard to imagine Beal is going to bail on the team when the playoffs are in reach.

Beal Not on Trade Block Yet

Beal is cut from a different cloth than many other superstars in the NBA. Despite only having three playoff series wins in eight seasons, he remains incredibly loyal to the Wizards. He has never once indicated that he wants to get traded or leave the team in free agency.

Most other players would’ve cut and run already but not Beal. With the trade deadline approaching, it seems incredibly unlikely that the guard is even mentioned in any trade talks. He’s the only thing keeping the Wizards from being the laughing stock of the NBA. They aren’t going to willingly trade him unless they know that he’ll walk when he becomes a free agent. Things will have to turn really sour in Washington if Beal is going to force his way out.

Woj: Bradley Beal is not going to be in the trade market anytime soon | NBA CountdownAdrian Wojnarowski joins Maria Taylor on NBA Countdown to discuss the Utah Jazz's stellar season and the situation with Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards, particularly whether he will be traded this year. #NBA #Sports ✔️ Donate now to Jimmy V Fund here: v.org/v-week/ ✔️Subscribe to ESPN+ espnplus.com/youtube ✔️ Get the ESPN App: espn.com/espn/apps/espn ✔️Subscribe… 2021-01-30T00:59:20Z

Do Lakers Have a Path to Landing Beal?

If the Lakers and LeBron want Beal in Los Angeles, a lot of things will have to happen. He’s not set to be a free agent until 2023 so signing him seems out of the question right now. The Wizards aren’t trading him unless they know he’s not sticking around long-term.

While it seems like Beal will always remain loyal to Washington, things could change really fast. Nobody could’ve foreseen James Harden forcing his way out of Houston and even the great Kobe Bryant requested a trade from the Lakers at one point. It’s possible that the Wizards miss the playoffs this season and next season. If that happens, it’s hard to imagine Beal will still be stoked about staying with the team. The superstar coming to Los Angeles isn’t likely to happen anytime soon but it could be very possible down the road.

