Lakers Star LeBron James Drops Hint on Major Career Change

Heading into Year 20, LeBron James is still playing at a remarkably high level. Had he stayed healthy this season and the Los Angeles Lakers were better, he would’ve been in the MVP conversation. He even came close to winning the NBA’s scoring title but didn’t play in enough games to qualify.

At this point, there’s not much more LeBron can accomplish. He’s won four championships, four MVPs and been named to 18 All-Star teams. He also just recently became a billionaire, per Forbes. The thing he’s chasing is more championships but he’s already considered one of the all-time greats.

LeBron is 37-years-old now and has yet to show significant signs of slowing down. However, he’s likely been thinking about life after basketball for a few years now. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady may have given LeBron some ideas. It was revealed recently that Brady received a 10-year contract from Fox Sports that will pay him $375 million to be a media personality once he retires. Once LeBron saw that he admitted he would take a deal like Brady’s in a heartbeat.

“Yeah, when I seen how much [Brady] signed for, you’re damn right I did,” LeBron said on “The Shop.” “I’d do it for sure. … I mean one, my knowledge of the sport and being able to have my insight on the sport and still be around the game. I want to stay around the game for sure, forever.”

Should LeBron Take a TV Job?

LeBron is an international icon and superstar. He’s arguably an even bigger name than Brady. If he decided to get a job in TV, he would receive a massive contract. It’s also possible that he’d just start his own show or podcast. He certainly has the resources to do what he wants.

Any major sports news TV outlet would jump at the chance to sign LeBron. He’d bring a lot of eyeballs to TV screens. That said, he’s got so many other things going on that TV might seem less appealing once he actually does retire from the NBA.

LeBron Has Eyes on Other Goal Before Moving to TV

While LeBron likes the idea of doing TV, he has much bigger goals in mind. He’s always wanted to own an NBA team and had a chance to discuss that. He specifically stated he’d like to own a team based in Las Vegas.

“I want to own a team. I want to buy a team, for sure…I would much rather own a team before I talk (on sports shows). I want a team in Vegas. I want a team in Vegas.”

The Las Vegas Raiders have been a major success for the NFL. The Vegas Golden Knights are also a hit. Sin City is quickly turning into one of the better sports towns in the country. It only makes sense for the NBA to enter the market with the NFL, NHL and WNBA proving it can be successful.

