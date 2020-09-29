Lakers Star LeBron James: It’s the ‘Most Challenging Thing I’ve Ever Done’

Considering the NBA season was almost canceled altogether, it almost feels surreal that the NBA Finals are upon us. Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat are set to face off but what isn’t being talked about is the fact that both teams have been in the bubble for a very long time now. They’ve been there since early July and they’ve still got at least a couple of weeks left.

LeBron James has been open about the struggles of the bubble but he recently made a big claim about it.

“This has probably been the most challenging thing I’ve ever done as far as a professional, as far as committing to something and actually making it through,” LeBron said Tuesday. “But I knew what I was coming – what we were coming here for … I would be lying if I said I knew everything inside the bubble, the toll it would take on your mind and your body, and everything else.

“It’s been – it’s been extremely tough. But I’m here for one reason and one reason only, and that’s to compete for a championship, and that was my mindset once I entered the bubble, once I entered the quarantine process the first two days.”

Sipping on wine and playing video games in your downtime sounds fun until it becomes your life for three months. The bubble has probably been easier for the young guys but LeBron has a wife and kids. Fortunately, he could be out soon if the Lakers do their job.

LeBron Is Keep Eye on the Prize

After several grueling months, the Lakers have almost reached their goal. The team has been starving for a championship all year and it’s almost within their grasp. Despite the obvious drawbacks of the bubble, LeBron and the team has remained focused.

“Right from our first practice, my mindset was to – if imma’ be here, make the most of it, and see what you can do, and lock in on what the main thing is,” LeBron said. “And the main thing was for us to finish the season and compete for a championship. So that’s just been my mindset throughout these, you know, I don’t even know how many days it’s been. Whatever how many days it is, it feels like five years.”

If the Lakers lose to the Heat in the Finals, the sacrifice of the bubble was essentially a waste for LeBron. He’s going to be a nightmare to try and stop and is going to want to win in as little games as possible. Miami has a solid squad so it won’t be easy.

NBA Finals Media Day: LeBron JamesSubscribe for the latest Lakers' content: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8CSt-oVqy8pUAoKSApTxQw Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lakers Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lakers/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Lakers Get the Lakers app: https://www.nba.com/lakers/multimedia… Check out the Lakers full 2019-20 regular-season schedule: https://www.nba.com/lakers/schedule 2020-09-29T20:42:45Z

Follow the Heavy on Lakers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Andre Iguodala Has High Praise for LeBron

One of the most important pieces the Heat have for their matchup against the Lakers is Andre Iguodala. He played against LeBron in a number of NBA Finals games when he was with Golden State. He knows just how hard it is to guard the superstar.

“You just got to have that will, understanding you’re guarding the top talent ever,” Iguodala said, per The Undefeated. “He’s going to make you pay when you make mistakes. You just try to play mistake-free basketball. Put him in vulnerable situations where you feel like you got the advantage, whether it’s a shot or a pass or where he is defensively.”

LeBron has had success against Iguodala in the past but he’s made even the best defenders look pedestrian. The Heat do have some strong defenders to try and slow down LeBron. It will be interesting to see if they can make it happen.

READ NEXT: Lakers’ JR Smith Claps Back After Getting Called Out

