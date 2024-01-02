Lakers Star LeBron James Juggles Personal Grooming and Answering Questions After Loss [WATCH]

LeBron James was in a hurry to welcome the New Year with his family that he did not waste time following the Los Angeles Lakers 129-109 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on December 31 on the road.

He juggled answering media questions in his locker while doing some personal grooming.

“We have to figure it out and get better for sure.” LeBron James speaks on the Lakers’ .500 record and credits the Pelicans for their play tonight. pic.twitter.com/47ieZx6jrq — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) January 1, 2024

James battled flu-like symptoms to deliver another masterpiece — 34 points on 50% shooting and 8 assists — a day after he turned 39. Unfortunately, it was not enough for the Lakers to overcome the fatigue of a grueling back-to-back schedule.

“The flight last night (December 30) did not help, obviously,” James told reporters. “We didn’t get to the hotel last until 3:45 (a.m.). So, it was a rough day trying to recalibrate and get ready for the game. But I’m happy I was able to go out and just try to make some plays happen for my team.”

A flat start was the culprit of the Lakers’ second straight loss. Pelicans gunner CJ McCollum drained five treys in the opening quarter to set the tone for the rout.

The Lakers dropped to 17-17 and 3-8 since winning the In-Season Tournament title.

“It is what it is,” James said of their record. “We have to figure it out and get better, for sure.”

LeBron James Warns Lakers Ahead of 5-Game Homestand

James and the Lakers have a great opportunity to turn their fortunes around as they open 2024 with a five-game homestand. But he cautioned the Lakers of the pitfalls of feeling “at home.”

“It can help in the sense that giving ourselves an opportunity to not have travel as much but it also can hurt in the sense that you start feeling comfortable because you’re at home. We have to understand that just because we’re at home, we can relax now. It definitely feels better to be at home, but at the end of the day, we still got to go out and compete.”

Their five-game schedule at home is no slouch.

In eight days, beginning on January 3, they will host the Miami Heat, Memphis Grizzlies, who have risen with Ja Morant’s return, their crosstown rival Los Angeles Clippers, who were the best team in December, the new-look Toronto Raptors, and the Phoenix Suns with their Big 3 becoming healthy.

Austin Reaves-Darvin Ham Drama?

Austin Reaves breached the 20-point mark for the first time in the last five games, which began when Darvin Ham relegated D’Angelo Russell to the second unit. Interestingly, Reaves exploded with Russell out, nursing a tailbone contusion.

Reaves has yet to return to the starting lineup despite Russell’s demotion. Ham opted for size and elevated Jarred Vanderbilt instead and relied on James to be the Lakers’ point guard.

According to Anthony Irwin of the Lakers Lounge, there is an issue going on between Ham and Reaves that is keeping the Lakers’ third-best player from realizing his potential.

“This possible thing between [Reaves] and Ham is… something. I’m here to tell you, I’ve heard it very clearly, that for whatever reason, Ham doesn’t mess with Austin the way that you would think he would,’ Irwin said on the “Lakers Lounge” podcast on December 29. “It needs to get fixed. This might escalate all the way to where an agent gets involved or the front office gets involved and people start asking what is going into these decisions?”