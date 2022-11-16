Lakers’ LeBron James Urged to Request Trade to Western Conference Rival

Los Angeles Lakers small forward LeBron James has been urged to request a trade to a Western Conference rival.

Former NBA guard and current ESPN analyst Jay Williams told Wolf & Luke of Arizona Sports on November 15 that James should ask the Lakers to trade him to the Phoenix Suns. Here are the six bullet points Williams talked about:

James has gone on record saying he wants to play with his son Bronny in the NBA, which would require at least a few more years in the league to await the arrival of the four-star prospect in the 2023 high school class.

Playing with Devin Booker and Chris Paul would help James extend his career, taking the load off compared to his current role as best player on the Lakers.

Paul is close to James and, like the fellow future Hall of Famer, prioritized playing for a team close to his immediate family’s home base in Los Angeles.

James has called Suns GM James Jones his favorite teammate ever.

The Suns own all their future draft picks and swaps.

The Lakers realistically could go into rebuild mode before James’ contract ends.

James, 37, can’t be traded until February 18, 2023, which is after this year’s trade deadline. The earliest the four-time MVP and four-time Finals MVP can be traded is in the summer of 2023. James signed a two-year, $97.1 million extension in August that includes a player option for the 2024-25 season.

“I think it would be a swap of picks,” Williams said. “I think you would have to talk about future things that would have to occur that have to do with little Bronny. I look at the relationship he’s had with management — their days back in Cleveland with James — and I also look at the relationship with CP3 and always wanting to play together. I look at longevity in this league. I just don’t think anything’s out of the realm anymore. I look at this Lakers team … (vice president of basketball operations) Rob Pelinka and (owner) Jeanie Buss are going to look at this stage where they’re going to have to think about, are they going to jeopardize … the future of this franchise? Will LeBron want to be there long-term after next year? I’m not really sure that’s the case.”

The Lakers have the second-worst record in the Western Conference at 3-10. They are well on their way to missing the playoffs for the second consecutive season.

LeBron Has Been Linked to the Suns

An NBA executive told Ric Bucher of Fox Sports that the Suns would be an ideal trade partner with the Lakers if their title hopes aren’t met this season. James is close with Chris Paul, Devin Booker and James Jones.

“If the Lakers were to move James, it presumably would be to acquire the treasure trove of future picks they currently lack,” Bucher wrote. “A Western Conference scout pointed to the Phoenix Suns as a far more ideal candidate should they find themselves once again falling short this season in their quest for the franchise’s first championship, after reaching the Finals two years ago and then getting knocked out in a seven-game, second-round series by Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks last year.”

The Lakers only have James ($46.9 million), Anthony Davis ($40.6 million) and Max Christie ($1.7 million) under contract for the 2023-24 season. With the salary cap projected to be $134 million, Los Angeles could create upwards of $35 million in cap space and sign a third star in free agency next summer.

However, there is no guarantee a superstar will sign with the Lakers since the franchise has been a walking disaster since winning the 2020 championship at the Walt Disney World bubble.

LeBron Wants the Lakers to Make a Trade

James and the core players on the Lakers want general manager Rob Pelinka to trade the team’s first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 to upgrade the roster this season, according to a November 10 report from Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report. Thus far, Pelinka has been hesitant to trade his future draft picks.

“Lacking young, enticing assets and draft capital to strengthen the roster, the Lakers are only armed with two first-round picks in 2027 and 2029, respectively. James, who turns 38 next month and is in Year 20 of his NBA career, does not want to waste a season of his high-level playing days in hopes of incoming reinforcements for the 2023-24 campaign, sources say. Other core players on the roster would likewise prefer those picks to be used to elevate this year’s team,” Haynes reported. “That’s the burdensome decision Pelinka now faces.”

James, who turns 38 in December, is averaging 24.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists this season. The Lakers would be wise to keep the King happy.