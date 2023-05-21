LeBron James Put on Notice With Lakers on Brink of Elimination

The Los Angeles Lakers season is on life-support and there are questions about what LeBron James’ future will look like.

The 38-year-old James is averaging 23.5 points, 9.9 rebounds and 6.3 assists in the postseason but the four-time MVP has lacked the ability to take over games like he did previously in his career.

James is still a force — there’s no doubt about that. But concerns are starting to arise that James may not be the legendary presence he once was.

“I got people texting me. ‘Well, this is the end for LeBron. This is the end for LeBron,'” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on the Hoop Collective podcast. “I’m like, OK, I realize it’s not 2018 LeBron. I’ll take my hat off, but he went for 23 and 12. I agree, it’s not the guy who would go for 38, 17 and 12.”

Lakers Star LeBron James Also Dealing With Foot Injury

Father time eventually catches up with everyone, including an athlete of James’ caliber. His work ethic and preparation are unrivaled but there’s only so much he can do.

On top of his age, James is also dealing with a foot injury he suffered during the regular season that forced him to miss 13 games. James revealed that he’s dealing with a torn tendon in his right foot and multiple doctors recommended season-ending surgery.

LeBron James said he tore a tendon in his right foot — an injury that typically takes longer than four weeks to recover from. He said that doctors told him he healed from the injury faster than they’ve ever seen. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) March 26, 2023

James hasn’t seemed too affected by the injury, playing 38.1 minutes per game in the postseason. However, he didn’t rule out having offseason surgery to repair the issue.

“I don’t know. Right now, I don’t need it, so we’ll see what happens,” James said in March. “I’ll probably get another MRI at the end of the season and go from there. But if I end up having to get surgery after the season, you guys won’t know. I don’t talk to you guys in the offseason, and by the time next season starts, I’ll be fine. I’ll be ready to go.”

James Not Losing Faith in Lakers Despite 0-3 Hole

James and the Lakers are down 0-3 to the Denver Nuggets after losing 119-108 in Game 3. To date, there has never been a successful comeback from a 0-3 series deficit in the NBA. However, James hasn’t lost faith in his Lakers making history.

“I can’t speak for the guys right now because I don’t know what’s going through all their minds, but I still (believe),” James said. “So it’s time to go right back home and start to refuel and start the treatment process and recovery process and get ready for Monday. My mindset is always locked in.”

The key for the Lakers will be taking it one game at a time, which starts with Game 4, where they’ll have the benefit of a home crowd at Crypto.com Arena.

“Just focus one at a time,” James said. “Just focus on Game 4 and that’s all you can really think about. Obviously, this game is over and done with.”

The Lakers are a 3.5-point favorite for win-or-go-home Game 4.