Lakers Star LeBron James Sends Message on Mavs Luka Doncic Amid Rumors

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James revealed an interesting choice for his favorite player during an impromptu question and answer session on Twitter. James was asked by a fan who his favorite player under 25 is and the Lakers star did not hesitate to express his love for Luka Doncic.

“LUKA. He’s my fav player!!” James tweeted on May 16 in response to being asked to name his favorite young NBA player.

Unfortunately, James is at home watching the playoffs while Doncic has helped the Mavericks advance to the Western Conference Finals, the deepest postseason run of his young career. James’ comments are of particular interest given ESPN’s Brian Windhorst recently detailed the superstar’s desire to play with Doncic.

“I would say something else though as part of this answer, and LeBron was having fun here, to be clear,” Windhorst noted during an April 7 episode of “Get Up.” “He wasn’t making a declarative statement. He talked about how much he admires Luka Doncic, and that is something that you should put in your back pocket.

“Don’t ever judge LeBron 100% on his words, judge him on his actions. The best way you can see how LeBron feels about people is who he drafts in his All-Star draft. He has drafted Luka Doncic all three years he’s been an All-Star. He tried to recruit Luka Doncic to his brand within Nike a few years ago. Luka picked the Jordan Brand instead. He, I think, would also love to play with Luka.

In the fantasy world, to use Steph Curry’s words, if you want to enter the fantasy realm, that is something that I think is more worthy of having a discussion about as opposed to Steph down the line. I don’t think LeBron’s going anywhere in the short term.”

ALL the latest Los Angeles Lakers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lakers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lakers!

Luka Is Under Contract With the Mavericks Through the 2026-27 Season

.@WindhorstESPN says to keep the idea of LeBron and Luka teaming up in your back pocket 👀 "The best way you can see how LeBron feels about people is who he drafts in his All-Star draft. … He's drafted Luka Doncic all three years he's been an All-Star." pic.twitter.com/L5l9KIReSj — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) April 7, 2022

Windhorst was referencing an April interview on “The Shop,” where James listed Curry as the individual he most wanted to play with in the NBA. James was also complimentary of Doncic, an opinion he has been consistent about since the Mavs star entered the league.

“Luka cold. Luka a bad mother****,” James noted. “…Me an Luka, we good.”

If James did want to play with Doncic, it is much more feasible for the Lakers legend to team up with him in Dallas compared to Los Angeles. Unless James signs a contract extension, he will become a free agent in 2023. Doncic signed an extension last offseason that puts him under contract with the Mavericks through the 2026-27 season.

LeBron on Luka: ‘The Way He Plays the Game Reminds Me of the Way I Play the Game’

Lakers’ LeBron James on Mavericks’ Luka Doncic: “The way he plays the game reminds me of the way I play the game. We’re triple threats. We rebound, we pass, which is the number one thing on our mind. … and we’ll put 40 on you too if you disrespect us.” pic.twitter.com/9vrxm4Zrvq — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) February 19, 2022

There is no chance the Mavericks would consider trading Doncic to the Lakers or any other team. This likely means if James is serious about his desire to play with Doncic, he would need to join the Mavericks. James also went out of his way to praise Doncic during the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend.

“I love everything about his game,” James told reporters on February 19. “I love everything about him. The way he plays the game reminds me of the way I play the game. We’re just triple-threats. We rebound. We pass, which is the No. 1 thing on our mind. Trying to keep our teammates engaged and keep our teammates feeling good on the floor. Keeping our teammates in rhythm. And we’ll put 40 on you too if you disrespect us.”

James can quiet the speculation that he will leave Los Angeles by signing an extension this offseason. Time will tell if James will ever become teammates with Curry or Doncic as the chances of it happening appear to be remote given the sizable contracts each player commands.