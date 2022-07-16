LeBron James Goes Viral With Cryptic Tweet Amid More Lakers Drama

LeBron James and his Klutch Sports agent Rich Paul had very interesting responses after news broke that Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook and his agent Thad Foucher had parted ways. Shortly after reports surfaced about the Westbrook breakup, Paul tweeted “it’s a cold game!” James responded by quote tweeting Paul’s message and adding his own note.

“Facts!!! 🥶 a$$ game brother! 🤦🏾‍♂️,” James tweeted on July 16, 2022.

Foucher sent out a scolding statement citing “irreconcilable differences” between himself and Westbrook regarding “his best pathway forward.” Westbrook’s former agent also indicated that the guard’s preference is to move on from the Lakers, which would make his fifth NBA team in five seasons.

“My belief is that this type of transaction [trade followed by a buyout] only serves to diminish Russell’s value and his best option is to stay with the Lakers, embrace the starting role and support that Darvin Ham publicly offered,” Foucher stated, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. “Russell is a first-ballot Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame player and will prove that again before he is retired.

“Unfortunately, irreconcilable differences exist as to his best pathway forward and we are no longer working together. I wish Russell and his family the very best.”

There Appears to Be Tension Between James & Westbrook

It is unclear exactly what James meant by his tweet, but all indications are that there is tension between the Lakers superstar and Westbrook. NBA insider Marc Stein reported that James has been pushing for the Lakers to trade for Irving, which is only a real possibility if Los Angeles moves Westbrook as part of the deal. James and Westbrook both attended a July 8 Vegas summer league matchup between the Lakers and Suns but did not interact, per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

“The Lakers’ summer league squad might have been on the court playing the Suns, but all eyes were on the sidelines at Thomas & Mack Arena, where James and Westbrook couldn’t have been farther apart,” McMenamin wrote on July 8. “James sat on the south baseline flanked by his agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, and his longtime friend and Lakers executive administrator, Randy Mims. Meanwhile, Westbrook positioned himself beside the Lakers’ bench on the opposite sideline.

“…Several other Lakers players in attendance — Talen Horton-Tucker, Wenyen Gabriel and Thomas Bryant — made their way to James. But James and Westbrook stayed in their respective corners, with Westbrook exiting at halftime out of one tunnel and James leaving after the third quarter out of another.”

James Pushing for a Westbrook Trade: Report

Reading between the lines, James would like the Lakers to move Westbrook as a way to transform the team’s roster. Despite James’ public support of Westbrook, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst indicated that the NBA legend understands that the only realistic way for the Lakers to “upgrade their roster” is by dealing Westbrook.

“LeBron was moving through town [Las Vegas summer league] as part of normal business,” Windhorst detailed on a July 11 episode of “Get Up.” “I think LeBron would like the Lakers to upgrade their roster. The only way they can functionally do that is by trading Russell Westbrook and Westbrook knows this.”