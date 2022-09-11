Lakers Star LeBron James Reacts to Coach’s Unusual Gift to Team

Long-time Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had an interesting gift for his squad ahead of Week 1 and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was loving it.

Tomlin presented his squad black Air Force 1s as somewhat of a gig gift prior to the start of the year. Running back Najee Harris initially shared the present from Tomlin on Instagram, with the caption, “Aye coach funny af.”

James agreed, firing off a tweet with a dozen laughing emojis, saying, “Coach Tomlin hilarious for that.”

For those unfamiliar with the background on black Air Force 1s, Complex had a pretty good explanation on the meaning behind them.

A person that purposely purchases them is a person that cannot be trusted. You have to immediately question their motives. These folks have no regard for your safety or their own,” Complex’s Angel Diaz wrote in 2019. ” A person that purposely purchases them is a person that cannot be trusted. You have to immediately question their motives. These folks have no regard for your safety or their own.”

James’ NFL loyalty has been disputed, with the Lakers star cheering for the Browns, Cowboys and Rams. But he does have a massive amount of respect for Tomlin, giving the Steelers skipper a random shoutout in 2020.

“S/O MIKE TOMLIN just cause!!! Salute brother!” James wrote.

S/O MIKE TOMLIN just cause!!! Salute brother! ✊🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 18, 2020

James Heading Into Critical Season With Lakers

After missing the playoffs year ago, James and the Lakers are looking to rebound. James and his co-star Anthony Davis dealt with injuries through the year as the team finished 33-49.

James re-upped with the Lakers this offseason with a two-year extension but there are questions about his future. If it’s up to Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, the ageless James will be retiring wearing purple and gold.

“With LeBron, we have a line of communication between the two of us, and he knows that he can reach me any time and vice-versa,” Buss said on “The Crossover” podcast. “And I think he feels appreciated.

“I know I appreciated that he signed an extension to stay here and continue to lead the Laker team. He’s a fantastic leader both on and off the court, and I feel like we’re blessed to have him as a Laker. I want to see him retire as a Laker.”

LeBron James Wants to Play With Son Bronnny

A major factor in James’ future is his son, Bronny, who is currently a high school senior. LeBron James has pitched the idea multiple times.

“I see myself being with the purple and gold as long as I can play. But I also have a goal that if it’s possible — I don’t even know if it’s possible — and if I can play with my son, I would love to do that,” James said, per the Los Angeles Times. “Is that something that any man would want one day in life? That’s the coolest thing that could possibly happen. But that doesn’t mean that I don’t want to be with this franchise.”

That comes with some assumptions, one of the top bring that the younger James will be on an NBA roster in a few years. There’s still a lot to sort out, but James focus for the immediate future will be turning the Lakers into contenders once again.