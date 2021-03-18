Lakers’ LeBron James Makes Eye-Opening Purchase Revealing Lofty Goal

LeBron James is expanding his sports interests. The Los Angeles Lakers star has joined joining Fenway Sports Group, which will give him an ownership stake in the Boston Red Sox, Liverpool Football Club, Roush Fenway Racing and the regional sports network NESN. This move was made with his business Maverick Carter.

Though he’s still playing basketball, LeBron clearly has goals that will set him up for success for long after his playing career is over. The superstar and Carter are the first Black men to join the Fenway Sports Group and LeBron is hyped about it.

“I think for me and for my partner, Maverick, to be the first two Black men to be a part of that ownership group in the history of that franchise, I think it’s pretty damn cool,” LeBron said Tuesday, via ESPN. “It gives me and people that look like me hope and inspiration that they can be in a position like that as well, that it can be done. It gives my kids at my I Promise School more and more inspiration as well.”

The most notable part of LeBron’s purchase is his stake in the Red Sox. They are one of the most popular franchises in sports history. It’s a big move for LeBron and he joins fellow Laker and NBA great Magic Johnson in the world of baseball. Johnson is currently a part-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

ALL the latest Los Angeles Lakers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lakers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lakers!

LeBron Wants to Own NBA Team

While getting a stake in the Red Sox is a big deal for LeBron, he’s clearly not done yet. If he has it his way, he’s going to own an NBA team in the near future.

“Yeah, I’ve always said that. My goal is to own a team, own an NBA team,” LeBron said recently. “I got so much to give to the game. I know what it takes to win at this level. I know talent. I also know how to run a business, as well. And so, that is my goal. My goal is to own an NBA franchise, and it will be sooner than later.”

LeBron wouldn’t be the first NBA player to go on and own a team. Most notably, Michael Jordan owns the Charlotte Hornets. Shaquille O’Neal is also a part-owner of the Sacramento Kings. There’s certainly a precedent of former players getting into ownership. LeBron shouldn’t have too hard of a time finding a team to get an ownership stake in. He’s one of the most famous people on the planet and could valuable for a number of reasons.

Brian Windhorst explains why LeBron James is buying part of the Boston Red Sox | SportsCenterBrian Windhorst joins SportsCenter to discuss LeBron James buying an ownership stake in the Boston Red Sox, the Golden State Warriors' struggles and the New York Knicks' possible moves near the NBA trade deadline. 0:00 Brian Windhorst talks LeBron buying a stake in the Red Sox. 1:52 Windy discusses the Warriors' struggles. 4:04 Windy talks… 2021-03-16T23:20:35Z

LeBron Still Has Plenty of Time Left on the Court

It’s clear that LeBron is setting himself up for post-NBA life. However, there’s no telling how long he’ll keep playing. He’s shown almost no signs of slowing down despite turning 36 in December.

He could feasibly play for another five seasons. That likely won’t stop him from trying to get an ownership stake in a team. LeBron has never let basketball get in the way of off-the-court ventures.

READ NEXT: Lakers Showing Interest in Former MVP Candidate: Report

