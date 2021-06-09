Lakersʻ LeBron James Ripped After Promising ʻVengeanceʻ

LeBron James broke his silence on social media following the Los Angeles Lakersʻ early playoff exit, posting a clip from the movie Gladiator, promising vengeance.

James saw his perfect record in the first round of the playoffs end against the Suns when the Lakers were bounced in six games. James will turn 37 next season, but by the tone of his post, he doesnʻt plan on slowing down anytime soon.

“I will have my vengeance in this life or the next,” actor Russell Crowe says in the clip posted by James.

As with most things James does, the post didnʻt sit well with some, including FS1ʻs Rob Parker, who

“Sounds kind of lame to me. Dude, why? After all he’s accomplished, he’s a great player, he doesn’t have to prove anything to anybody does he? Really?” Parker ranted on The Odd Couple. “You got knocked out of the playoffs, your big guy was hurt. Dude you won a championship last year, just go out quietly, just fade out. Work on it yourself, you don’t have to tell anybody. You don’t have to send out lame videos and video clips, let your resume speak for itself.

“I just don’t get it, after all he’s accomplished he still feels like he has to prove something. How do you consider yourself the GOAT if you have to prove something to somebody?”

👁️👁️@RobParkerFS1: “Sounds kind of 𝗟𝗔𝗠𝗘 to me… How can you consider yourself the GOAT if you have to prove something to somebody??” Rob Parker Rips LeBron James For His Instagram Post From 'Gladiator.' pic.twitter.com/KMQpt8GASt — FOX Sports Radio (@FoxSportsRadio) June 8, 2021

For the most part, James has gone out on the court and continued to prove that heʻs one of the greats. Despite dealing with an ankle injury that limited him to just 45 games, James averaged 25.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists.

Shaq Stands Up For LeBron James in Comment Section

While many have taken the opportunity of James falling in the first round to kick him while heʻs down, others are defending his greatness.

Orlando Magic rookie RJ Hampton was among those to back “The King.”

“I don’t get the LeBron slander. Man is in his 18th season,” Hampton wrote in a tweet. “Nobody talked down on Kobe, Shaq, Dirk, Tim Duncan when they were in their 18th season.”

I don’t get the LeBron slander… man is in his 18th season , nobody talked down on Kobe, Shaq , Dirk, Tim Duncan when they were in their 18th season 🤷🏽‍♂️ — RJ (@RjHampton14) June 5, 2021

Shaquille OʻNeal responded to the message from Hampton, showing support for James as well with an interesting hashtag.

“Actually, they talked down on me, comes with the territory and just like LeBron our legacy is in forever mode #Lebronisthegreatest,” OʻNeal wrote.

On IG, @SHAQ responded to @RjHampton14's tweet, which suggested that Kobe, Shaq, Dirk and Duncan weren't criticized like LeBron in Year 18: "Actually, they talked down on me, comes with the territory and just like lebron our legacy is in forever mode #Lebronisthegreatest" pic.twitter.com/hysUZrd0FN — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) June 6, 2021

LeBron James is Most Hated Player in NBA

A quick glance at the comment section of a story about James and itʻs fairly obvious that there is a large group of people who will are not shy to display their hate for the four-time MVP.

It turns out James is by far the most hated player in the NBA by far, outpacing Kyrie Irving, James Harden, Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and Paul George, per SportsInsider.com. James was voted as the least favorite player by those polled in a whopping 24 states.

James has been in the spotlight since he was a teenager, so having a few people ripping on him is nothing new for him. For James, heʻs ready to tune out the noise and get ready for next season, which will be his 19th in the NBA.

