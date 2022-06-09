LeBron James Makes Bold Prediction About His Next Team After Lakers

LeBron James just got candid about what he wants to do after his time with the Los Angeles Lakers ends. During a new episode of “The Shop” which premiers on July 10, 2022, James revealed that he wants to own an NBA team and is targeting a potential expansion franchise in Las Vegas.

The big question is whether James would look to become the first player-owner in NBA history. James would have to push for changes to the current NBA rules in order to allow this to even be a possibility.

“I wanna own a team,” James explained. “Yeah, I wanna buy a team, for sure. …Yeah, I would much rather own a team before I talk [media job]. Yeah, I want a team in Vegas. …Yeah, I want the team in Vegas.”

Here is a look at the viral interview clip that has basketball fans buzzing.

"I want a team in Vegas." 👀 @KingJames hints at his next big move on an all new episode of #TheShop TOMORROW at 9 am PT on our YouTube! 📺 pic.twitter.com/HIZKsBYPGF — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) June 9, 2022

Simmons: ‘I Think the League Is Going to Expand to Vegas & to Seattle’

Bill Simmons Thinks the NBA Will Expand to Vegas and Seattle | The Bill Simmons Podcast The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo to discuss the latest intel he’s heard about the NBA’s plan for expansion in Las Vegas and Seattle. Bill breaks down what he’s heard about Fenway Sports Group and LeBron James becoming owners of a team in Las Vegas, and how much money it will take… 2022-02-28T19:18:49Z

James’ comments coincides with The Ringer’s Bill Simmons’ February 28 report that the NBA is planning to add expansion franchises in Las Vegas and Seattle. Simmons also added that James along with the Fenway Sports Group would look to purchase the Vegas expansion franchise.

“I have some intel, I think the league is going to expand to Vegas and to Seattle,” the analyst explained on “The Bill Simmons Podcast”. “And I think the leading contender to get that Vegas team is gonna be the Fenway Sports Group. They have Liverpool, they’ve bought the Penguins. They’ve been circling different NBA teams for a while. I think they looked at Minnesota, and I think they’re the leading contender to Vegas.

“If I had to bet on a LeBron scenario, it would be for him to be involved with whatever happens with that where he is the point man of that Vegas team. …I think that is scenario A for LeBron. He wants to be an owner. I think he wants to run one of these teams and I think conversely, I think the NBA is looking at this going, ‘We can add these huge expansion [fees].'”

Could LeBron Team Up With Bronny in Las Vegas?

LeBron James WILL own a team in Las Vegas! – David Jacoby | This Just In David Jacoby and Pat Bev join Max Kellerman on This Just In to discuss LeBron James' comments on wanting to own a team. #ESPN #NBA ✔️Subscribe to ESPN+ espnplus.com/youtube ✔️ Get the ESPN App: espn.com/espn/apps/espn ✔️Subscribe to ESPN on YouTube: es.pn/SUBSCRIBEtoYOUTUBE ✔️ Subscribe to NBA on ESPN on YouTube: bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoNBAonESPN ✔️ Watch ESPN on YouTube… 2022-06-09T19:15:49Z

James already has an ownership stake in Liverpool FC, Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Penguins via the Fenway Sports Group. The Lakers star’s comments come just days after Forbes reported that James has officially become a billionaire, making history as the first active NBA player to achieve this financial status.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has downplayed the expansion rumors, but there continue to be rumblings that the league will ultimately add more teams. At 37 years old, James’ playing career may not coincide with the timeline for when an expansion franchise will officially come into existence.

James may have to settle for being a traditional owner after he retires as a player. If James is still playing when expansion happens, could the superstar look to finish his career by teaming up with his oldest son Bronny James in Las Vegas?

“How is that going to work with him playing basketball? I don’t know,” Simmons added. “Could it be Fenway Sports Group buys Vegas and then LeBron plays for them for two years and then eventually joins as the lead owner? I don’t know.

“Could you see [NBA commissioner] Adam Silver bending the rules and making it so that an owner can also play for the team? Would you put it past Adam Silver? He’s bent over for the players in all these different ways, right? Bent over to their demands, could he change the rules for that? I don’t know. I’m just saying, the Vegas thing, I would watch that.”

James has one year remaining on his current contract with the Lakers and will become a free agent in 2023 if he does not sign an extension this offseason. If James passes on a contract extension, the rumblings about his future are only going to get louder throughout the Lakers’ 2022-23 season.