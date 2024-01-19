Concerning News Drops on LeBron James’ Future With Lakers

Another NBA season and rumors abound regarding LeBron James’ future with the Los Angeles Lakers. James signed a two-year, $99 million contract that runs through the 2024-25 season.

However, James has a player-option that the superstar can exercise this offseason which would make him a free agent. James has until June 29, 2024 to make a decision on his status for next season, per Spotrac.

As of now, James is slated to have a $51.4 million salary with the Lakers in 2024-25. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst believes the door is open for James to play elsewhere next season but still labeled LA as the star’s most likely team. For added context, Windhorst was discussing the value of Lakers’ future draft picks that are owned by other teams.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen with LeBron in 2025,” Windhorst explained in a January 17, 2024 episode of “The Hoop Collective.” “I feel like LeBron’s gonna play next year, but I don’t know if it’s gonna be for the Lakers. Probably, but he’s got an opt out. There’s reasons to have discussions about this.”

Lakers Rumors: Bronny James Is on Multiple NBA Teams Draft Boards, Says Insider

"When I talk to people around the league, [Bronny James] is on the draft boards of multiple teams."@ShamsCharania on LeBron watching Bronny's USC game during his postgame interviews. 📺: https://t.co/wdT8I0ST8g pic.twitter.com/9N6SmOU2fD — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) January 18, 2024

Few reporters have followed James’ career quite like Windhorst who has covered the legend dating back to his high school days at St. Vincent-St. Mary. James has shown little desire to leave Los Angeles, but it will be worth watching to see if his mindset changes if the team continues to struggle.

There is also the wild card of his son Bronny James’ future. The guard is a freshman at USC and could potentially join the NBA as soon as the 2024 draft.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that multiple NBA teams have Bronny listed on their draft boards. The USC guard is putting up modest numbers averaging 5.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game this season. In other words, it is not a lock for Bronny to head to enter the 2024 NBA draft.

“When I talk to people around the league, [Bronny James] is on the draft boards of multiple teams,” Charania explained on a January 18 edition of FanDuel’s “Run It Back.” “It is curious, what if he gets drafted somewhere not in LA? LeBron James does have a player option this summer.”

LeBron James on Future: ‘My Last Year Will Be Played With My Son’

Play

The speculation comes as James previously stated his desire to play with his son at the end of his career. James has left the door open to playing with Bronny for a team that is not the Lakers.

“My last year will be played with my son,” James told The Athletic’s Jason Lloyd during a February 19, 2022 interview. “Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”

All this to say there is a lot riding on the end of the Lakers season. James controls his own destiny and has the power to leave Los Angeles as soon as this offseason. Los Angeles has until February 8 to strike a deal ahead of the NBA trade deadline.