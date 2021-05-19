Analyst Rips LeBron James in Snide Fashion After Historical Feat

Over the course of his career, there have been times when LeBron James likes to bring attention to his accomplishments. There’s not necessarily anything wrong with that but it’s a bit different than how other players go about things. Recently, LeBron reached an impressive feat when he was the first player to ever average 25 points a game over 17 seasons. What makes the achievement even more impressive is that nobody has cracked 25 points a game for more than 12 seasons.

After it was revealed that LeBron secured another 25 points per game season, he took to social media to point out that he’s never mentioned as one of the great scorers in NBA history. Fox Sports analyst took the opportunity to throw some shade at the Los Angeles Lakers star.

I agree with LeBron. It's flat-out miraculous that he has averaged at least 25 points a game for 17 straight seasons, considering he's a lousy three-point shooter and even worse free-throw shooter, especially late in close games. Congrats, Bron. This is a real tribute to you. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 18, 2021

It’s fair to say that LeBron’s 3-point and free throw shooting aren’t his best traits. However, that almost makes his scoring feat more impressive. Bayless is always looking for opportunities to dunk on LeBron but it’s clear that what the superstar has done is beyond reproach.

LeBron Looking Forward to Challenge of Play-in Tournament

Despite a late-season charge, the Lakers weren’t able to stay out of the play-in tournament. They will now have to face off against the Golden State Warriors to guarantee their spot in the playoffs. Had it not been for so many injuries, Los Angeles would likely be the top seed in the Western Conference.

LeBron made headlines recently when he bashed the idea of a play-in tournament and even suggested that the person who came up with it should be fired. However, he changed his tone recently.

“I don’t look at our seeding. It doesn’t matter. Obviously, we know we wanted to play a lot better this season, but the injuries took a toll on our team,” LeBron said of the play-in tournament recently, via ESPN. “But I look forward to the challenge. It’s another challenge for me in the postseason. I’m looking forward to it.”

The Lakers shouldn’t be too worried about missing the playoffs. The only reason they are in this position is because of injuries. The team is now healthy and should easily get past the Warriors. If not, they’ll make quick work of either the Memphis Grizzlies or San Antonio Spurs to secure the eighth seed.

Lakers Should Still Be Favorites in the Western Conference

The Lakers haven’t had the easiest season. Injuries and the NBA’s health and safety protocols have really done a number on the team. Fortunately for them, there isn’t a standout team in the Western Conference that appears to be better than the Lakers.

The Clippers still have serious issues late in games, the Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz are too young and the Denver Nuggets have a limited ceiling with Jamal Murray out for the season. If the Lakers can stay healthy, they should have no issue dispatching all of these teams. It’s been a rocky road but Los Angeles should still end up in the NBA Finals.

